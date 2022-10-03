FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mother of Devin Page Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit
Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
Louisiana State Police cadet class application deadline nearing
CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder
Man faces murder charge for allegedly selling drugs to victim who overdosed, officials say
Testimony begins in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer; jurors see graphic crime scene
Deputies search for thieves who stole cars from BR business
BRPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Highland Road
2 injured in overnight interstate shooting
Vehicle belonging to man suspected in Lafayette Parish triple murder-suicide found in Iberville Parish
Reward leads to wanted man’s arrest, officials say
Off campus shooting leaves UL Lafayette student in critical condition, police say
Mother of domestic violence victim shares her daughter’s story in hopes of helping others
Ahead of 2022 midterm election, pro-choice voters held “Women’s March”
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor
US Sen. Bill Cassidy tours River Parishes Community College
Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
