This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Astros’ Dusty Baker settles Barry Bonds-Aaron Judge home run record debate
In the midst of celebration, there is conflict. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run, breaking the American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees outfielder is not the overall single-season home run leader. That title is Barry Bonds’ for...
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Lets Austin Barnes Keep Record Setting Ball
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw passed Cy Young on the all time strikeouts list on Wednesday
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Royals linked to ex-Yankees coach after firing manager Mike Matheny
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Joe Espada is a possible managerial candidate. Again. This time, it’s the Kansas City Royals who could be interested in Espada, currently the Houston Astros bench coach. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Royals are looking for a...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Happy to End on a High Note Personally
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner struggled over the last month of the season, but he's hoping to ride a good final game into a long postseason run.
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
Red Sox considering earlier start times for night games at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy confirmed that the team is considering starting Fenway Park night games at an earlier time. During Thursday's end-of-season news conference, Kennedy was asked whether team executives have discussed setting start times at around 6:45 p.m. instead of the typical first pitch time of 7:10 p.m. for most night games.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Here's When Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Aims To Reach New Deal With Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained his expected timeline to retain shortstop Xander Bogaerts this offseason.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Linked to All-Time Yankees Greats
Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman continue to lead the Dodgers in big ways
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Dodgers News: Who Poses a Bigger Threat in the NLDS According to the Fans?
Dodger fans seem much less worried about one of the teams.
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup for Wild Card Game 2
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Espinal for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Wild Card opener
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies will keep the lefty-hitting Marsh out of the lineup against the Cardinals' southpaw. Matt Vierling will start in center field again and hit ninth.
Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
