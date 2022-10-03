ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bobby Dalbec
Rafael Devers
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
WCVB

Red Sox considering earlier start times for night games at Fenway Park

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy confirmed that the team is considering starting Fenway Park night games at an earlier time. During Thursday's end-of-season news conference, Kennedy was asked whether team executives have discussed setting start times at around 6:45 p.m. instead of the typical first pitch time of 7:10 p.m. for most night games.
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup for Wild Card Game 2

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Espinal for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Wild Card opener

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies will keep the lefty-hitting Marsh out of the lineup against the Cardinals' southpaw. Matt Vierling will start in center field again and hit ninth.
numberfire.com

Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
