ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Annual Fall Festival winds down

As the week long festival draws to an end, many are enjoying the festival while they can. "I've had pizza, fried oreos, the rib eye steaks," said Evansville resident Janese Baker. "I have my big red shake right here." A part of enjoying the festival is trying out the different...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill. Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
wamwamfm.com

Semi Drives Into Susan Bobes Restaurant

Gibson County – There was an accident at Susan Bobes Restaurant in Princeton where a semi drove partially into the dining room. No one was in the building at the time. Per the city engineer, there is no structural damage. According to the owner, they have started clean up...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Habitat for Humanity building a new home in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy Generation leaders and staff members are helping with the construction of a new Gibson County Habitat for Humanity Home in Princeton. Officials say the home is being built for a single mother of four children. Officials with Habitat for Humanity Gibson County say Duke Energy helped with front porch […]
PRINCETON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics#North America#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dsm Engineering Materials
KISS 106

Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem

We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
WEHT/WTVW

One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School

HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Warrick County School Corporation tests alert system

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation tested out its emergency alert system on Friday. “Please stay on the line for an important message from your school.”. That’s the first line parents hear when receiving a call from the Warrick County School Corporation’s emergency alert notification system....
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade

'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children. According to a Facebook post, the two missing are 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams. Police say they were last seen in the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy