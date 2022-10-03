Read full article on original website
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Annual Fall Festival winds down
As the week long festival draws to an end, many are enjoying the festival while they can. "I've had pizza, fried oreos, the rib eye steaks," said Evansville resident Janese Baker. "I have my big red shake right here." A part of enjoying the festival is trying out the different...
Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill. Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the...
Semi Drives Into Susan Bobes Restaurant
Gibson County – There was an accident at Susan Bobes Restaurant in Princeton where a semi drove partially into the dining room. No one was in the building at the time. Per the city engineer, there is no structural damage. According to the owner, they have started clean up...
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Habitat for Humanity building a new home in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy Generation leaders and staff members are helping with the construction of a new Gibson County Habitat for Humanity Home in Princeton. Officials say the home is being built for a single mother of four children. Officials with Habitat for Humanity Gibson County say Duke Energy helped with front porch […]
‘Adopt an Ash’ asks for help with nuisance bugging the community
A program operated by the Evansville Parks Foundation in conjunction with TruGreen and the City of Evansville is asking the community for help in saving ash trees.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School
HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
Warrick County School Corporation tests alert system
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation tested out its emergency alert system on Friday. “Please stay on the line for an important message from your school.”. That’s the first line parents hear when receiving a call from the Warrick County School Corporation’s emergency alert notification system....
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children. According to a Facebook post, the two missing are 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams. Police say they were last seen in the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue...
Severe motorcycle crash closes Washington Ave.
Eyewitness News got reports about a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lodge and Washington near Bosse High School on Wednesday night.
Breakdown of the history of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of people pack West Franklin Street each year for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, which has evolved in its 101 years. West Side Nut Club Historian, Doug DeMoss, took 14 News on a trip down memory lane. The past 101 years of the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in Warrick Co. causes small power outage
WARRICK Co. (WEHT) — A dump truck hit a utility pole early Friday morning in Warrick County causing a small power outage to nearby customers. According to dispatch, shortly before 6:30 a.m. a dump truck hit a utility pole and power lines in the area of Vann Road at Anderson Road. Multiple crews have responded […]
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
