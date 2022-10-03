Read full article on original website
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Gephardt Daily
Mother pulls gun on juvenile daughter’s boyfriend to stop brutal attack
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly punched, stomped on, and cut off the air supply to his 16-year-old girlfriend. The abuse only stopped after the victim’s mother heard cries from...
Gephardt Daily
Police provide new suspect information in Salt Lake City shooting, wounded 14-year-old girl recovering
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released new information on both the victim and the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at Meadows Park. “The victim is a 14-year-old female,” according to a SLCPD press release. “She is...
Gephardt Daily
Teen shot, wounded in Salt Lake City; suspect arrested, firearm recovered, gang unit investigating
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a shooting that left a teenager injured Thursday night. “We are investigating a shooting near Meadows Park,” the department said on its web site just after 7 p.m. “One...
Gephardt Daily
FBI seeks information on Utah serial bank robber
UTAH, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted after bank and credit union robberies on Aug. 30 and Sept. 27. On Aug. 30, the man robbed the American First Credit Union at 3499 S. State St., Salt Lake City. On Sept. 27, a suspect believed to be the same man robbed the Chase Bank at 1285 E. 3900 South, Salt Lake City. In both cases, he handed the teller a note, pointed a gun, and left on foot.
Gephardt Daily
Heber City groundbreaking celebrates 29th LDS Church temple in Utah
HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Construction on the 29th temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah is underway in Heber City. President Russell M. Nelson presided over a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on the 17.9-acre site southeast of 1400 East and Center Street.
Gephardt Daily
Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
Gephardt Daily
Roy City police share update on boy, 5, struck, critically injured by pickup
ROY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City Police have released an update after a 5-year-old boy riding his bike was struck and critically injured Wednesday. The child was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, “where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the police statement says.
Gephardt Daily
Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
Gephardt Daily
Bountiful boy on bike struck, critically injured by vehicle
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County boy was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The boy, 13, suffered critical injuries, according to Bountiful City police. Officials say the teen was riding at...
Gephardt Daily
Thieves of stolen SUV damage patrol car, nearly hit officer while fleeing arrest in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One patrol car was damaged and an officer nearly run over Wednesday night as thieves in a stolen SUV fled capture in Saratoga Springs. Events began in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Walmart around 6 p.m. as officers...
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean
Oct. 7 (UPI) — A Salt Lake City man who found a message in a bottle while vacationing in the Caribbean is trying to track down the note’s elusive authors. Clint Buffington, a message in a bottle aficionado who has found more than 100 messages in bottles while searching near various bodies of water, said he found a bottle during a February trip to the Caribbean.
Gephardt Daily
6 treated for smoke inhalation after Murray apartment fire rescue
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire crews quickly controlled an apartment fire in Murray Friday night, containing it to one building but not before six people were treated for smoke inhalation. Two policemen as well as four tenants were treated on scene for smoke...
Gephardt Daily
Vehicle fire closes lanes, snarls traffic on eastbound I-80 in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 80 closed two eastbound lanes near Summit Park Friday, causing traffic to back up on the western edge of Summit County. The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted about the vehicle fire near mile marker 138 and...
Gephardt Daily
Semi hauling scrap metal catches fire on I-80 in Summit County
PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semitrailer fire on Interstate 80 early Friday morning temporarily shut down eastbound travel near Atkinson in Summit County. Crews responded about 4 a.m. to a semitrailer hauling scrap metal bales on fire on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 at...
Gephardt Daily
Broadway-bound new musical ‘Shucked’ to open this month at Utah’s Pioneer Theatre
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gephardt Daily had the chance to speak to the Grammy Award®-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who wrote the score for “Shucked,” a new Broadway-bound musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn.
