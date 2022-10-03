UTAH, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted after bank and credit union robberies on Aug. 30 and Sept. 27. On Aug. 30, the man robbed the American First Credit Union at 3499 S. State St., Salt Lake City. On Sept. 27, a suspect believed to be the same man robbed the Chase Bank at 1285 E. 3900 South, Salt Lake City. In both cases, he handed the teller a note, pointed a gun, and left on foot.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO