Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

FBI seeks information on Utah serial bank robber

UTAH, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted after bank and credit union robberies on Aug. 30 and Sept. 27. On Aug. 30, the man robbed the American First Credit Union at 3499 S. State St., Salt Lake City. On Sept. 27, a suspect believed to be the same man robbed the Chase Bank at 1285 E. 3900 South, Salt Lake City. In both cases, he handed the teller a note, pointed a gun, and left on foot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Heber City groundbreaking celebrates 29th LDS Church temple in Utah

HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Construction on the 29th temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah is underway in Heber City. President Russell M. Nelson presided over a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on the 17.9-acre site southeast of 1400 East and Center Street.
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Roy City police share update on boy, 5, struck, critically injured by pickup

ROY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City Police have released an update after a 5-year-old boy riding his bike was struck and critically injured Wednesday. The child was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, “where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the police statement says.
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Bountiful boy on bike struck, critically injured by vehicle

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County boy was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. The boy, 13, suffered critical injuries, according to Bountiful City police. Officials say the teen was riding at...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City man searching for authors of message in a bottle found in Caribbean

Oct. 7 (UPI) — A Salt Lake City man who found a message in a bottle while vacationing in the Caribbean is trying to track down the note’s elusive authors. Clint Buffington, a message in a bottle aficionado who has found more than 100 messages in bottles while searching near various bodies of water, said he found a bottle during a February trip to the Caribbean.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

6 treated for smoke inhalation after Murray apartment fire rescue

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire crews quickly controlled an apartment fire in Murray Friday night, containing it to one building but not before six people were treated for smoke inhalation. Two policemen as well as four tenants were treated on scene for smoke...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Semi hauling scrap metal catches fire on I-80 in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semitrailer fire on Interstate 80 early Friday morning temporarily shut down eastbound travel near Atkinson in Summit County. Crews responded about 4 a.m. to a semitrailer hauling scrap metal bales on fire on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 at...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

