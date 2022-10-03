ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC metro area under flood advisory from Hurricane Ian’s leftover winds

By Ben Kesslen
 5 days ago

The last breaths of deadly Hurricane Ian have put the New York City metro area under a flood advisory Monday.

The National Weather Service said New York City, all of Long Island, the northern parts of the New Jersey shore and the Connecticut shore up to Bridgeport should be on the look our for higher waters.

“This is directly related to Ian, but we know longer call it Ian, but its remnant or leftovers,” FOX Weather meteorologist Cody Braud told The Post.

The flood advisory will expire at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Braud said so far the NYC area has only some flooding, and that no major events have been recorded.

“It’s been pretty minor to moderate and most places which is good,” he said.

New York City, all of Long Island, the northern parts of the New Jersey shore and the Connecticut shore up to Bridgeport should be on the look our for higher waters.
The image displays the coastal flood alerts within the tristate.
The flood advisory will expire at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The area has experienced some flooding.
NOAA

The flood advisory comes as heavy rains hit the area Monday along with fast winds that forecasters feared might push water ashore. More rain is expected to hit the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Keep those umbrellas around!” the New York National Weather Service warned on Twitter.

The death toll from Ian reached nearly 100 people Monday, according to CNN. Authorities fear the number could still rise .

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for all but the CT coastlines of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties for this afternoon into evening high tide cycle, for widespread minor and localized moderate flooding. Visit https://t.co/QupNckAo8Q for more details. pic.twitter.com/OUogGG5VHG

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 2, 2022

Ian slammed western Florida last week, leaving millions without power and causing tens of billions in damage.

New York City, NY
