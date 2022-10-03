ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Zelensky responds to Musk poll with one of his own: ‘Which Elon Musk do you like more?’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCsv2_0iKYfPH700

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Elon Musk’s poll about whether Ukraine should give up territory to Russia on Monday by turning the tables on the tech billionaire.

Zelensky tweeted out a poll of his own, asking Twitter users which Musk they like better: “One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia.”

Musk’s Twitter poll drew widespread attention on Monday afternoon when the SpaceX and Tesla CEO asked users if they supported his peace proposal for the war in Ukraine.

Musk’s proposal was to redo elections in regions of Ukraine annexed by Russia, with the elections under United Nations supervision, have Ukraine cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia, and for Ukraine to remain as a neutral country between Russia and the West.

The poll earned a response from Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Melnyk, who told the billionaire to “f— off” shortly after the tweet was posted.

Musk has dug in to defend his position on Ukraine, tweeting out another poll asking the social media platform’s users if “the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine.”

“Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating,” Musk said in response to a user’s critical comments on the new poll. “Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.”

Russia annexed four regions of eastern Ukraine last week in elections the West has widely condemned as a sham, and the country illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Zelensky has vowed to reclaim all of the annexed land during the war, which has stretched on for months and has led to massive casualties on both sides.

Musk appears to be shifting in his stance on Russia amid the lasting war. In March, the world’s richest man challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat.”

Musk has provided Starlink satellite services for Ukraine, helping to increase the nation’s internet connectivity amid the war effort. Zelensky said he was “grateful” for the service.

Comments / 26

Rick
5d ago

I fully support Ukraine but I would have thought that the idea of fair elections to decide the will of the people would be something that would appeal to them. 🤔

Reply
5
Charles' Hammer
4d ago

Yawn. Lefties you do realize Zelensky is literally a dictator right? I know your lefty news doesn't cover that but it's true. The regions Russia wants are also largely ethnic Russian. I support neither side, Putin is a poophat as well.

Reply
3
Zero Myth
4d ago

Well at least Musk isn't depending on other countries to pay his bills, fight his battles or support him. All Zelenskywill ever be is Joe Biden's Laundry man.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
POLITICS
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
Deseret News

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says

If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elon Musk#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Ukraine War Politics#Russia#Ukrainian#United Nations#Crimean
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

716K+
Followers
84K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy