Florida Amusement Park Ride Will Be Taken Down After Missouri Teen Fell To His Death
A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot ride, which opened last December in Orlando's International Drive district, was directly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson last March, the owner, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.
Drought Taking A Large Toll On Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers
The drought is having a terrible impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. It's even worse with the higher costs of everything else like fuel and feed. Farmers said hay and feed costs are nearly double what they have been, and drought during their busiest season of the year is making things a lot worse.
Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers Say Cost Of Hay Is Increasing Dramatically
The cost to buy hay in Oklahoma is spiking as much as three times its usual price. The rising cost is not only affecting farmers and ranchers; it's also going to hit your wallet at the grocery store. Rancher Ron King says hay shouldn’t easily split in half because it should have moisture in it. King said that means it’s not as nutrient-rich for cattle, and it keeps getting stuck in his machine, causing it to constantly break down.
Poll: Hofmeister Holds Edge On Stitt 1 Month From Election
Gubernatorial challenger State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister holds a slight lead on incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to new polling released Friday. The exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll, conducted between Oct. 3 and 6, shows Hofmeister with nearly a 4-point lead one month from Election Day. Among those polled, Hofmeister got 46.8 percent of the vote, while Stitt got 43 percent. Libertarian Natalie Bruno got 2.3 percent, and Independent Ervin Yen got 1.3 percent. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that the Hofmeister-Stitt figures are within the margin of error.
Oklahoma Gas Prices Rise As Oil Producers Announce Slash In Production
The average gas price in Oklahoma has increased by nearly 10 cents over the past week, coinciding with the announcement of a large cut in oil production by major producers. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $3.557 on Friday, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $3.466.
After A Week In The 80s, Temps Dip Much Lower This Weekend
Tracking showers this morning and it will be a much cooler day. Will see off and on showers out west most of the day Saturday. Overnight rain chances return and will linger into the morning. Rain chances taper off in central Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be cool, with...
Poll: Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell Has Big Lead In Race For Re-Election
The race for lieutenant governor in Oklahoma appears to be well in hand for the incumbent Matt Pinnell, according to poll results released Friday. An exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll conducted Oct. 3-6 shows Pinnell with a 51.3 to 25.8 percent lead over Democrat challenger Melinda Alizadeh-Fard. Libertarian Chris Powell is picking up 5.2 percent of the vote, and 17.7 of those asked said they were undecided in the race. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that these results are outside the margin of error.
Biden Administration Pushes Back Against Oklahoma SB3XX
The Biden Administration called out Oklahoma's new law that blocks certain gender treatments at OU Children's Hospital in exchange for millions in new funding. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra called it a "disturbing attack" on "some of our country's most vulnerable children." Becerra said the services...
Stitt Vetoes $24.4 Million In ARPA Projects; State Lawmakers Could Come Back To Override Veto
This week, Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed $24.4 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding. State lawmakers passed 22 measures onto the Governor – 19 of them are now funded. Some of the funded initiatives include expanding high speed broadband access statewide, investments in water infrastructure and workforce development.
