The cost to buy hay in Oklahoma is spiking as much as three times its usual price. The rising cost is not only affecting farmers and ranchers; it's also going to hit your wallet at the grocery store. Rancher Ron King says hay shouldn’t easily split in half because it should have moisture in it. King said that means it’s not as nutrient-rich for cattle, and it keeps getting stuck in his machine, causing it to constantly break down.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO