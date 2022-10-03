ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Elton John trolls Mets after Braves sweep at concert

By Joseph Staszewski
 5 days ago

Even Elton John took time to troll the Mets’ horrendous weekend in Atlanta.

The legendary rocker — and huge Braves fan — needled the Amazins in the middle of a concert in Nashville after at his team completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 victory on Sunday night.

“And something that makes me very happy tonight: The Braves swept the Mets,” John told the crowd before giving a small fist pump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ir95p_0iKYf7iW00
Pete Alonso and the Mets were swept by the Braves this weekend.

The victory all but guaranteed Atlanta will win a fifth straight NL East title and get a bye into the Division Series with their magic number just at just one entering Monday.

John, who has a home in Atlanta, has been a longtime Braves fan. He used to stop by and visit the team while Bobby Cox was manager from 1990-2010.

