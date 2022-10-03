ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app.

According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

The man was taken to a hospital but it was not clear if the man gave her the money or not, according to WSB-TV. The severity of his injuries was also not clear.

The suspect was identified by investigators as Antanina Piatruchyk, 27. Piatruchyk was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault, according to WSB-TV.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

