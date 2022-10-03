Read full article on original website
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
Volume of applications for affordable housing funding in New Hampshire delays program
CONCORD, N.H. — Significant delays are holding up federal dollars as New Hampshire continues to sort through applications for the $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The Governor's Office for Relief and Recovery is a week overdue announcing its first grants from the program. Demand for housing in New Hampshire...
New Hampshire drought conditions make big improvements; Wednesday's rain to factor into next week's report
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly half of the state is no longer in a drought, according to the latest report released Thursday. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 48% of New Hampshire, mostly north of the Lakes Region, is no longer in drought conditions. The report...
New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation
CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
Illegal crossings rise year over year at US-Canada border in Northeast, CBP officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said agents have been busy securing the northern border as illegal entries have more than doubled compared to last year. The Swanton sector of the U.S. Border Patrol consists of officers in Vermont, New York and northern New Hampshire. Officials...
First responders honored at annual New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers saluted law enforcement from around the Granite State at the New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony on Friday. Officers and departments were recognized for how they responded to certain situations and cases. Recipients included Bradford police chief Edward Shaughnessy and Sgt. Neil Flanagan for...
Gas prices rise in New Hampshire for 1st time in nearly 4 months
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices in New Hampshire are back on the rise for the first time in nearly four months, a day after cuts in oil production were announced. The last time gas prices rose in New Hampshire was June 13. The average price of a gallon of regular gas rose 4 cents Thursday to $3.40, still well below the national average of $3.86.
New Hampshire fall foliage attracts people from around the world
People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said he has never seen...
What's the best pumpkin patch in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. It's October, which means it's time for your family to grab a pumpkin or two... or more!. Where do you go to get your pumpkin? Which local farm or stand deserves recognition...
NH Chronicle: International sweets made right here in NH
Tonight, it's a trip around the world for your taste buds. From Syria to Trinidad and Tobago, and even a bit of Italy, these three New Hampshire bakeries are using ingredients from their homelands to bring sweet smiles to Granite State dessert lovers. Plus, a hotline that turned 50 last...
Gov. Sununu reacts to President Biden's pardoning of 'simple possession' of marijuana convictions
CONCORD, N.H. — President Joe Biden hasannounced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted on federal "simple possession" of marijuana charges. He is also urging governors to do the same at the state level. Gov. Chris Sununu’s office put out a statement in response saying they are reviewing the president's...
In New Hampshire, Republican Larry Hogan touts accomplishments as Maryland governor, noncommittal about 2024 plans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, considered by some to be a potential presidential candidate as early as 2024, returned to New Hampshire on Thursday. Hogan addressed a crowd at the latest installment of the “Politics & Eggs” breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College and touted some of his accomplishments as governor, citing tax cuts and improved safety.
Video: Chilly start to weekend in New Hampshire
Back to the cooler air soon! A cold front passes by late Friday allowing a resurgence of the cooler than average air. Highs in the 50s over the weekend. The winds will also pick up. A sharp front moves through Friday evening. There might be a brief t-shower, but mainly...
Video: Another warm day ahead in New Hampshire
A beautiful stretch of warm October weather through Friday. Then it gets cooler again but mostly dry this long holiday weekend!. Clouds will pass through overnight keeping temperatures milder. Lows will be either side of 50 by Friday morning. Patchy fog forms. Clouds and fog to start on Friday then...
Video: Breezy with patchy sun
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Our weather turns breezy and cooler this weekend following a stretch of mild days. The White Mountains and Great North Woods will see some showers on Sunday, followed by another dry stretch to kick off the work week. Clouds will break for developing sunshine for our...
Video: Warmer air, brighter skies return Thursday
Sun and warmer temperatures return today and last through Friday. We'll cool back down for the weekend with a brisk wind. Warmer air and brighter skies return today with highs approaching the low to mid 70s on a light breeze (turning to a sea breeze at the coastline). A front...
