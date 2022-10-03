ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation

CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Gas prices rise in New Hampshire for 1st time in nearly 4 months

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices in New Hampshire are back on the rise for the first time in nearly four months, a day after cuts in oil production were announced. The last time gas prices rose in New Hampshire was June 13. The average price of a gallon of regular gas rose 4 cents Thursday to $3.40, still well below the national average of $3.86.
TRAFFIC
WMUR.com

New Hampshire fall foliage attracts people from around the world

People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said he has never seen...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Flu Season#Colder Weather#Health Workers#Linus Influenza#General Health#Linus Covid#Diseases#Rite Aid
WMUR.com

What's the best pumpkin patch in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. It's October, which means it's time for your family to grab a pumpkin or two... or more!. Where do you go to get your pumpkin? Which local farm or stand deserves recognition...
AGRICULTURE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: International sweets made right here in NH

Tonight, it's a trip around the world for your taste buds. From Syria to Trinidad and Tobago, and even a bit of Italy, these three New Hampshire bakeries are using ingredients from their homelands to bring sweet smiles to Granite State dessert lovers. Plus, a hotline that turned 50 last...
FOOD & DRINKS
WMUR.com

In New Hampshire, Republican Larry Hogan touts accomplishments as Maryland governor, noncommittal about 2024 plans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, considered by some to be a potential presidential candidate as early as 2024, returned to New Hampshire on Thursday. Hogan addressed a crowd at the latest installment of the “Politics & Eggs” breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College and touted some of his accomplishments as governor, citing tax cuts and improved safety.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMUR.com

Video: Chilly start to weekend in New Hampshire

Back to the cooler air soon! A cold front passes by late Friday allowing a resurgence of the cooler than average air. Highs in the 50s over the weekend. The winds will also pick up. A sharp front moves through Friday evening. There might be a brief t-shower, but mainly...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Another warm day ahead in New Hampshire

A beautiful stretch of warm October weather through Friday. Then it gets cooler again but mostly dry this long holiday weekend!. Clouds will pass through overnight keeping temperatures milder. Lows will be either side of 50 by Friday morning. Patchy fog forms. Clouds and fog to start on Friday then...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Breezy with patchy sun

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Our weather turns breezy and cooler this weekend following a stretch of mild days. The White Mountains and Great North Woods will see some showers on Sunday, followed by another dry stretch to kick off the work week. Clouds will break for developing sunshine for our...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Warmer air, brighter skies return Thursday

Sun and warmer temperatures return today and last through Friday. We'll cool back down for the weekend with a brisk wind. Warmer air and brighter skies return today with highs approaching the low to mid 70s on a light breeze (turning to a sea breeze at the coastline). A front...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy