ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been taken into custody after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says they arrested them running towards a school(s) in Americus. At around 1:45 p.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Americus Police Department with the capture and arrest of an armed suspect on Bumphead Road. The suspect was spotted running toward the school, so a lockdown was ordered for Sumter Co. High School, among possibly other schools, according to a school official.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO