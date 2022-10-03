Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that some changes are coming to Liberty Expressway that will impact Dougherty County travelers. As a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County, the speed limit will drop, and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.
WALB 10
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful cleans up along Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of volunteers with Keep Albany/Dougherty Beautiful walked along Flint river Saturday to pick up trash, to make that walk better for everyone else. The organization did its annual Rivers Alive cleanup Saturday morning. They picked up debris along the walkway and along the river. Jawana...
WALB 10
Old Dawson Road in Albany will soon see new sidewalks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One thing some people in Albany often complain about is the lack of sidewalks around town. With the addition of the new sidewalk project on Old Dawson Road, which took a year of planning, it will be safer for people catching the bus and walking in general.
WALB 10
Financial literacy event hosted in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A financial literacy event was hosted in Tifton on Friday, in collaboration with FHL Bank of Atlanta. The lunch event was held at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center in Tifton and featured remarks from Tifton Mayor Julie Smith, FHLBank Atlanta Director of Community Investment Services, Arthur Fleming, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Georgia Municipal Association, Larry Hanson, and Director of Enterprise Learning for Money Management International, Tara Alderete.
WALB 10
What is Run The Race to Support the United Way of SWGA?
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Way of Southwest Georgia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Way of Southwest Georgia, visit https://www.unitedwayswga.org/. THE UNITED WAY OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA. DOWNTOWN ALBANY. Get ready to...
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
WALB 10
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
WALB 10
Week 8: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See final scores for Week 8 below. And be sure to vote for Play of the Week!
WALB 10
Sumter Co. High recieve athletic spirit award
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) Sumter County Highschool recently won a Cooperative Spirit Award out of eight other Georgia schools. Part of the athletic program theme is a new tradition. The goal is for athletes to learn life skills and how to develop their character. “Okay, so with all of the different...
WALB 10
Americus armed robbery suspect charged
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The armed robbery suspect that caused multiple schools to go on lockdown has been charged, according to the Americus Police Department. Devonta Jackson, 28, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana more than an ounce and obstruction.
WALB 10
Armed suspect arrested after running towards school in Americus
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been taken into custody after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says they arrested them running towards a school(s) in Americus. At around 1:45 p.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Americus Police Department with the capture and arrest of an armed suspect on Bumphead Road. The suspect was spotted running toward the school, so a lockdown was ordered for Sumter Co. High School, among possibly other schools, according to a school official.
WALB 10
Weekend dry, rain next week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous with warm 80s Friday afternoon. Look for increasing clouds ahead of a cold front sliding east tonight. Although clouds hold through Saturday dry conditions prevail with slightly cooler temperatures through the weekend. Clearing late Saturday brings sunshine back on Sunday. Enjoy the cool crisp air with highs low-mid 80s and lows low-mid 50s.
WALB 10
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
WALB 10
GBI: 2 Crisp Co. men arrested by in drug trafficking bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has made two arrests in a multi-month drug trafficking investigation, according to the agency. The investigation was specifically targeting drug trafficking suspect, Grayling Coley. He, along with a man who authorities say was acting as his bodyguard, Marqavious Gaston, were arrested after police carried out search warrants on Coley’s apartments.
