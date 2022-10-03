Read full article on original website
Owen Miller sitting for Guardians on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Miller is being replaced at designated hitter by Will Brennan versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 472 plate appearances this season, Miller...
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup for Wild Card Game 2
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Espinal for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
Will Brennan starting for Cleveland Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Brennan is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Brennan for...
Austin Nola in Padres' Wild Card Game 1 lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.3...
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Paredes for...
Taylor Walls sitting for Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Walls is being replaced at second base by Isaac Paredes versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 466 plate appearances this season, Walls...
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Friday night in Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order vesus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Bell for 1.0...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 10/8/22
Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and...
Juan Yepez operating right field in St. Louis' Saturday Wild Card Game 2 lineup
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yepez is batting sixth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yepez will man right field after Lars Nootbaar was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Nola, our models project Yepez to score...
Darin Ruf taking over Mets' designated hitting role in Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is batting eighth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two lineup against the San Diego Padres. Ruf will start as New York's designated hitter after Dan Vogelbach was benched versus Padres' lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Ruf to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the...
Padres send Wil Myers to bench on Saturday night
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the New York Mets. Myers will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Myers has produced a 0.057...
MLB Betting Guide: Friday 10/7/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
Brandon Drury hitting sixth in San Diego's Saturday Wild Card Game 2 contest
San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two lineup against the New York Mets. Drury will man first base after Wil Myers was rested on the road against Mets' right-hander Jacob deGrom. numberFire's models project Drury to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 5
Selecting a defense is never the most glamorous part of fantasy football. It often goes overlooked for the more fun positions that people want to watch and root for during the game. The good news is that if our opponents aren’t putting too much thought into their defense, we can gain an advantage with some research. So let’s dig in and try to identify some defenses that could be in a good position to score fantasy points this week.
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
Alec Burleson left off Cardinals' Wild Card roster
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson did not make the Wild Card roster. The Cardinals opted to bring Nolan Gorman back on board in lieu of Burleson. Lars Nootbaar will start in right field in Game 1 on Friday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter and bat second.
Dan Vogelbach out of Mets' Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the San Diego Padres. Vogelbach will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats this postseason, Vogelbach has recorded a .120...
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 5
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
NFL・
