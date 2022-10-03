Miami Valley Hospital to hold its annual trauma survivors celebration tonight

Miami Valley Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center is holding its annual trauma survivors celebration at 6 p.m. tonight, according to a media release from a Miami Valley Hospital’s spokesperson.

Five patients that were treated in the trauma center at Miami Valley and their families will get the chance to reunite with their trauma surgeons, nurses, rehabilitation therapists and the first responders who took care of them, the release said.

For many of them, this will be the first time they are meeting the people who helped save their lives outside of a hospital setting, the spokesperson said.

Through a video presentation, each survivor will share their story on their journey through recovery.

The honorees in this touching event include:

Travis Osborne, who was shot during the Oregon District mass shooting as he celebrated his friends 30th birthday. Osborne spent five days in and out of surgery at Miami Valley while simultaneously grieving the loss of his friend, Logan.

Neesha Allen was involved in a car accident that changed her life in the matter of seconds. Dayton Fire and EMS removed Allen from the mangled car and she was transported to Miami Valley.

Chasity Rettig suffered a gunshot wound to the chest two years ago. Rettig was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley.

Cathy Peters sustained significant injuries when high winds brought down a stack of hay bales, pinning her underneath. Peters was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center’s Level lll Trauma center where she was initially evaluated prior to being transported to Miami Valley by CareFlight’s Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

Renae Eshleman, a social worker in Miami Valley Hospital’s Emergency Department, was treated at the trauma center over 20 years ago after a car accident. On the 20-year anniversary of her crash, she reached out to the trauma program to express her gratitude for the care she received.

This event will take place at the Marriott at the University of Dayton on S. Patterson Blvd.

