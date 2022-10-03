Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Gage wasn't listed on the injury report all week, so this late change in status isn't a good sign for his ability to suit up come Sunday. Obviously a questionable tag implies some level of chance he'll play, so it's important to keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Gage can't go, Breshad Perriman would see more playing time.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO