ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois GOP candidates look to flip blue seats to red

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2f27_0iKYeVSq00

In Illinois, the Republican party has been in the minority for quite some time. Even more recently they have been in the super minority. Three candidates are looking to change that. Erica Harris and Jennifer Korte are looking to flip two blue seats to red in the State Senate and State House Respectively. While Amy Elik is putting in the work to retain the seat she won in 2020. Their efforts could be the difference in changing the direction of Illinois politics.

"Every Republican seat we gain gets us better legislation, more balance, and an Illinois government that works for the taxpayer," said Elik.

These three women are not career politicians, rather, they are everyday people who did not like the direction their state was going and decided to do something about it.

Harris has her eyes on Illinois' 56th senate district. She is a mom and a small business owner who is centering her campaign on common sense.

Amy Elik currently represents the 111th State House District and has been holding the line in Springfield.

Jen Korte is a stay-at-home mom who got tired of the government overreach and decided to challenge the incumbent for the 112th State Hous District.

The three candidates discussed the problems Illinois is facing, but they also offered solutions. You can hear those solutions in the audio above or on the podcast . Please consider downloading the Audacy App so you can listen to The Annie Frey Show wherever you are.

Photo credit .

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 FM Talk

Breaking down Amendment 1

This November Amendment 1 is on the ballot in Illinois. Proponents of this amendment are calling it a worker’s rights amendment. However, opponents of the amendment say that it is unnecessary and will lead to higher taxes and uncheck power for unions
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.1 FM Talk

Candidates offer hope to Illinois

Three GOP candidates are looking to change the course of Illinois politics. Wavey Lester, Ashley Hunsaker, and Kevin Schmidt have all answered the call to public service. The trio is looking to beat the Democratic incumbents in their respective races
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Gop#Common Sense#Election State#Gop#The Republican Party#The State Senate#State House Respectively#Republican#Audacy
97.1 FM Talk

Liz Cheney says she is willing to campaign for Democrats

On Saturday, while discussing the upcoming midterm elections, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) said she would be willing to campaign for Democrats instead of those in her party if they support claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Cheney was asked in a discussion at the Texas Tribune Festival if...
WYOMING STATE
97.1 FM Talk

Cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons recalled after people hospitalized with listeria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak linked to brie and camembert cheese. The recalled cheeses are made by Old Europe, Inc. and were distributed between Aug. 01, 2022, and Sept. 28. Multiple brands are being targeted in the recall, including Trader Joe's, Fredericks, and Good & Gather, among others, officials said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy