ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Flint Journal

Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
FLAT ROCK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Homemade bomb discovered during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police discovered a homemade bomb while conducting a traffic stop last month in Blair Township. According to police, troopers with MSP observed two vehicles in a parking lot of a business in Blair Township around 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 28. The troopers believed a drug transaction was taking place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Jury Selection#Fbi#Jackson County Circuit#Terr
MLive

Senator faces challenger in race for newly drawn 20th District

Democrat Kim Jorgensen Gane and Republican Aric Nesbitt are facing off for the Michigan Senate District 20 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The victor will be elected to a four-year term representing the district. There are 38 State Senate districts which are re-apportioned after each census. Michigan’s 20th...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan

Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy