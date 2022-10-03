Read full article on original website
Memes, motives fill first week of Jackson trial for men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- Much of the first week of a trial for three Jackson County accused in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was dedicated to establishing the basics of the FBI investigation into their group. A jury trial for Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar began Oct....
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot admits shame, embarrassment before sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who admitting conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6, to four years in federal prison. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford, provided crucial trial testimony against two others who were convicted and await potential life sentences. Franks said he wanted...
Michigan town councilman accused of solicitation of murder
IOSCO COUNTY, MI -- A city councilman in a Northern Michigan town has been charged with solicitation of murder, police said. State police said Michael Mooney, 65, was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 on two counts of solicitation of murder.
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Nessel touts record, calls AG opponent a ‘fundamentally flawed human being’
Dana Nessel loves her job, but she doesn’t think she was born to be a politician. “The time that you spend begging for money is time that you’re not serving the public,” Nessel, Michigan’s attorney general, told MLive this week, with the Nov. 8 election about a month away.
Judge rejects once-jailed Holland business owner’s request to dismiss case, award damages
HOLLAND, MI – A judge refused to dismiss the case against restaurant owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackney who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic. Pavlos-Hackney, owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, had asked an Ingham County judge for declaratory judgment and...
DePerno sees crime, education as priorities if elected attorney general
Depending on who you ask, crime is up troublingly in Michigan over the past few years. Murders and aggravated assaults have risen by double-digit percentages since 2019 – when Democrats took over top statewide offices – but rapes, robberies and property crime are down. If you ask Matthew...
Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant
DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
Western Michigan hockey captain sentenced after pleading to seduction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Western Michigan University hockey captain was sentenced Friday afternoon. Paul Washe, 23, was sentenced Friday, Oct. 7, before Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Pamela Lightvoet. The public was not allowed inside the courtroom because Lightvoet closed it for Washe’s sentencing. An MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette reporter attempted...
Michigan marijuana reformers praise Biden for ‘first big domino’ on path to federal legalization
Federal reluctance to catch up with Michigan and most of the nation regarding marijuana policy wavered this week. President’s Joe Biden’s announcement signaling a shift in strict federal marijuana policy won’t have any immediate impact on most Michigan residents, but it’s still receiving praise from Michigan marijuana reformers.
Homemade bomb discovered during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police discovered a homemade bomb while conducting a traffic stop last month in Blair Township. According to police, troopers with MSP observed two vehicles in a parking lot of a business in Blair Township around 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 28. The troopers believed a drug transaction was taking place.
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
29 cats with ‘wide range of medical issues’ ditched overnight in Northern Michigan
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who abandoned 29 cats at an animal hospital overnight. Leelanau County Animal Control responded to VCA Cherrybend Animal Hospital on Cherrybend Road in Elmwood Township at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials believe the cats were...
Senator faces challenger in race for newly drawn 20th District
Democrat Kim Jorgensen Gane and Republican Aric Nesbitt are facing off for the Michigan Senate District 20 seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The victor will be elected to a four-year term representing the district. There are 38 State Senate districts which are re-apportioned after each census. Michigan’s 20th...
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan
Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
Michigan utility regulators launch audit of storm response, demand answers
LANSING, MICH. – Regulators of Michigan’s major electric utilities are unimpressed with the state’s two largest power providers’ storm responses and lack of progress toward minimizing outages. This week, it ordered an independent audit to track down why. The Michigan Public Service Commission on Oct. 5,...
Mega Millions results for 10/07/22; did anyone win the $410 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize and two other players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Oct. 7. That means the drawing...
2 Michigan counties move to high COVID risk as state levels hold
Northern Michigan saw an increase in coronavirus transmission over the last week, including two counties that moved into the high level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw an increase of one high transmission county and nine medium transmission counties between Sept. 29 and...
Indiana woman wins $1 million jackpot while traveling through Michigan
LANSING, MI -- An Indiana woman and her husband are looking forward to some financial relief after she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The 57-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- said she didn’t even know she’d won the jackpot until a few days after she bought the ticket.
