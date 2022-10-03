Read full article on original website
Related
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
Chatbots and virtual assistants: the future of customer service
How virtual assistants and chatbots can help cut costs in business.
‘Self-Service’ Dispute Management Saves Merchants Time, Money — and Keeps Consumers Happy
To be confused about what’s on one’s credit card statements — mistaking legit transactions for something fishy — well, that’s human, too. Card disputes are on the rise, especially with first-party fraud, wherein consumers may not be trying to get out of paying for goods and services, but may genuinely not recognize or understand what’s on their monthly (paper or digital) statements. Last year, credit card transactions were up 26% and over the same timeframe, and as PYMNTS has found, 96% of merchants have dealt with card-related disputes.
pymnts.com
Today in B2B Payments: Partnerships Ease Marketplace Payments, Logistics
Today in B2B payments, Balance and Mirakl partner to enable seamless payments on B2B marketplaces, Procurant and Uber Freight Team to streamline logistics for suppliers of fresh produce, and Tempo France and Orokii open a remittance corridor. Plus, Jiko raises $40 million to “transform the future of liquid money storage.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abovethelaw.com
New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy
In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
Walmart to Acquire Robotics Automation Firm Alert Innovation
Further refining its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Walmart has agreed to acquire robotics automation company Alert Innovation. Walmart has been working with Alert over the past five years to customize Alert’s material-handling technology for use in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs), which are compact warehouses built within, or added to, retail stores to help fulfill pickup or delivery orders.
Nickelytics, Serve Robotics, and The Ad Council Partner on Innovative Smokey Bear Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Nickelytics, a venture-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to execute hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns, today announced the launch of one of the first major OOH ad campaigns to be placed on robots. The mobility company partnered with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous delivery company, and the Ad Council to introduce one of the longest running public service campaigns in history to an innovative new format: delivery robots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005368/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Is the Best EV You’ve Never Heard Of
Kevin WilliamsThe electric G80 is great. It's just a shame that it isn't being sold in all 50 states.
CARS・
marinebusinessworld.com
Streamline the boating experience with CZone® Mobile
Navico Group brand CZone®, the world leader in intelligent digital switching, today announced the release of CZone® Mobile, a full turn-key cloud and mobile app solution made for boat builders to enhance the boating experience for their customers. "Consumers want to engage with their boat's brand in an...
5 Cities Where Climate Change Will Cost Homeowners Big-Time
As risk goes up, so will homeowners insurance costs.
Scuba Analytics Recognized for Employee Happiness, Benefits, & Perks with 2 Comparably Awards
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Time-series analytics platform Scuba Analytics received two awards this week from job-recruiting site Comparably for Employee Happiness and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Scuba was selected out of 70,000 companies across the country for two out of four awards released for Q3. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005880/en/ In 2022, Scuba Analytics won Best Company Perks & Benefits and Happiest Employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
Creatio Releases the No-Code Playbook, a 200-page End-to-end Guide That Empowers Teams to Deliver Business Applications of Any Complexity with No-Code
The Playbook provides guidance on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the potential of no-code approach while staying compliant with governance requirements. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has...
Cutting corners to fix nursing staffing shortage is dangerous | Opinion
The current state of the gig economy is riven with disagreement over the classification of workers between full-time employees and independent contractors. The recent $100 million price tag on Uber’s practices in the state of New Jersey and California’s decision around classification of truckers are both cases in point. This issue has a direct and powerful impact on our health care system and the quality and consistency of care our clinicians are able to provide. ...
futurumresearch.com
Kyndryl and Microsoft Collaborate to Drive Mainframe Innovation
Analyst Take: News of the collaboration between Kyndryl and Microsoft was exciting to me, as the resident “mainframe guy” here at Futurum Research. This is yet further evidence that Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, is flexing its newfound muscles post the spin-out from IBM, and partnering with Microsoft to announce plans to expand the reach of their global strategic partnership by enabling customers to increase access to critical mainframe data.
salestechstar.com
Wish Enters Partnership With eDesk, Further Bolstering Customer Service Capabilities
Wish merchants across the U.S, and Europe can access eDesk’s integrative customer support system. ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced a partnership with eDesk, the ecommerce customer support platform, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
geekwire.com
‘Inventions We Love’ highlights innovations across retail, parenting, health and beverage technology
“Inventions We Love” returned to the GeekWire Summit stage on Thursday in Seattle, where entrepreneurs and innovators showed off devices and services across a variety of disciplines. Leaders of four Seattle startups demonstrated inventions impacting the retail and grocery space; parenting and kids; healthcare; and the food and beverage...
salestechstar.com
SmarterCommerce Retail, Ecommerce and Payments Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration
SmarterCommerce offers customers unified commerce solutions for ecommerce, payment and retail initiatives with virtually seamless connection to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. SmarterCommerce, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for SmarterCommerce Retail Point of Sale (POS), Ecommerce, and Payment Processing. SmarterCommerce digital commerce, retail point of sale (POS), and payment processing capabilities for credit cards, ACH and alternative payments deliver a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to engage with their customers across key sales channels.
MacKenzie Scott donates $20m to California schools after announcing divorce from teacher husband
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $20 million to the Fresno Unified School District (FUSD).In a press conference on Wednesday the school district announced that the money will be used for FUSD’s new Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools, reported The Fresno Bee.Fresno Superintendent Bob Nelson said that the school district’s “negative self-image” and the city’s high poverty rate made a “tool of privilege” like a foundation seem out of reach.He said that the mindset that “that’s not something for Fresno” needs to change as it “weaves its way into the hearts of our kids. That’s what has to change.”Ms...
daystech.org
AI can tell which buildings are energy efficient from the outside
AI can use photos from Google Street View and satellites to estimate constructing vitality effectivity throughout complete cities. That might information investments in lowering vitality waste and combating local weather change. Technology. 4 October 2022. By Jeremy Hsu. Artificial intelligence can guess if a constructing is vitality environment friendly by...
Comments / 0