Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
NBC Los Angeles
No Reprieve for Asian Currencies as Fed's Rate Hikes Continue, EIU Says
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, has strengthened by 15% since the beginning of the year. "We expect that the pressure facing Asian currencies will last for another quarter, if not longer," the Economist Intelligence Unit said. There is little risk of...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Fall as Rates Rise After Key U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors reacted to a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with tech stocks plunging 2.8%...
NBC Los Angeles
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
NBC Los Angeles
Germany's Relief Plan Could Trigger a UK-Style Bond Meltdown in Euro Nations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After two, rip-roaring rallies, U.S. stock markets settled back into negative territory Wednesday. The bulls showed a little fight toward the end of the day, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak going. The general takeaway on Wall Street is that we're still in an overall equities funk, particularly as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Earnings season begins in earnest next week, but until then, investors' eyes are on the job market. Private businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, according to ADP, topping estimates. The government, meanwhile, will report monthly jobs data Friday. A hot job market will likely fuel the Fed's rationale to hike rates further. Read live market updates here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 15.7% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
NBC Los Angeles
There's New Optimism the $300 Monthly Child Tax Credit Checks Can Be Renewed — But the Relief May Look Different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
NBC Los Angeles
Washington Sees OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts as a Political ‘Blow Against Biden,' Says Dan Yergin
Washington sees OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production by more than 2 million barrels a day as political interference and a "blow" against U.S. President Joe Biden, said Dan Yergin, vice chair of S&P Global. "This is seen as, first of all, a blow against Biden who came to Saudi...
Nadhim Zahawi calls for Tory unity as any delay in government plans would ‘end in defeat’
Nadhim Zahawi has called for unity in the Conservative Party, explaining that any delay in government plans would “end in defeat”.The former chancellor suggested that Liz Truss’s plans will ensure households can “feel safe at Christmas”.“I want my colleagues to focus because any dither or delay will end in defeat,” Mr Zahawi said.“We want to be able to demonstrate to the nation... the biggest energy package to protect households and businesses probably in history is an enormous intervention.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
NBC Los Angeles
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
NBC Los Angeles
The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents
The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday. The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said. The New York Times...
Comments / 0