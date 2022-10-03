ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Jury selection begins in Gurpreet Singh quadruple murder trial

By Larry Seward
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
Jury selection for the capital murder trial of Gurpreet Singh began Monday.

Butler County prosecutors accuse Singh, 40, of killing his wife Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at an apartment on Wyndtree Drive in West Chester on April 28, 2019. If convicted, Singh could get the death penalty.

He pleaded innocent to all charges and is represented by Charlie Rittgers.

The trial is the first to be held in Butler County's "super courtroom," according to Judge Greg Howard who will hear the case. The space used to be two separate rooms before renovations turned into the largest trial space in the courthouse.

Monday, the court summoned 91 potential jurors. 81 showed up. Of that number, Judge Howard excused 43. Neither prosecutors nor Singh's attorneys objected.

Judge Howard expects to resume selection and seat a 12-person jury with alternates Tuesday.

Before screening potential jurors, the judge heard motions by prosecutors to introduce evidence the defense called "hearsay."

Prosecutors claim Singh had an affair and want the alleged mistress to testify. They also requested bank documents be admitted as proof of motive.

Howard accepted the motions. However, he tabled admission of evidence regarding a financial dispute prosecutors claim Singh had with his father-in-law. Prosecutors said Singh demanded interest and proceeds from the sale of land Hakikat Singh Pannag owned in India. They claim Singh assaulted Pannag prior to the murders and lied to investigators about how well the two men got along.

Singh's attorney objected and called the evidence hearsay. Howard planned to hear other motions after jury selection.

Author and freelance journalist Sonia Chopra interviewed Singh in a Sikh gurdwara days after the murders. She said the case is important to the community.

"For the Sikh, they believe that justice must be done," she said. "They are quiet people but proud, and the killing of old people and the killing of a woman at the prime of her life with three small children has hurt them deeply and they're very angry. They want justice to be done. On the other hand, they are also aware the (Singh) kids will (potentially) be orphaned depending on how it works it out."

Chopra interviewed Singh's parents in India Friday. They do not believe money, real estate or an affair were motives.

"They think it's ridiculous," Chopra said.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

