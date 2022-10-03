New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network.

The Packers are a 7.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Packers 27, Giants 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The New York Giants continue to surprise us. We'd be really surprised if they beat the Packers to move to 4-1 in London on Sunday."

Bookies.com : Take the Giants with the points vs. Packers

Bill Speros writes: "The second of four international games this season sees the Giants and Packers playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This is the third game in the United Kingdom for the Giants, while the Packers are playing their first regular-season game outside the United States. The Giants and rookie coach Brian Daboll will try to keep the ball on the ground and out of Aaron Rodgers’ hands. Saquon Barkley will be the key. He's looked like superstar Saquon again so far. The Packers were pushed to overtime by Bailey Zappe and the Patriots at Lambeau in Week 4. Both the Packers and Giants are 3-1 and are closer than this line indicates. Or as they appear in your rear-view mirror. Take the Giants for your NFL Week 5 best bets."

NFL Week 5 odds :

ESPN : Packers have an 86.4% win probability

The site's Football Power Index gives the Giants a 13.5% chance to win the NFL Week 5 game.

Draft Kings : Go with the Packers to cover vs. Giants

It writes: "The Packers’ wide receivers (and tight ends) continue to impress, and with the Giants’ QB situation up in the air while Green Bay remains relatively healthy, they should be able to cover this spread. The Giants have narrowly escaped several mediocre teams, and the Packers are anything but this season."

Sports Betting Dime : Packers 13, Giants 9.9

The site's formula predicts a low scoring game, with the Packers getting the victory in London.

Fan Duel : Packers 28, Giants 14

Devon Platana writes: "The Packers should give the Giants their biggest test since the latter faced the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. It'll be even tougher for New York to succeed in London if Jones and Taylor are sidelined or forced to play through their injuries. I just don't see a world where the Giants are going to outplay the Packers on such a big stage. Rodgers has succeeded in the spotlight time and time again, while also being a career 4-1 against New York. With Green Bay having the advantage on both offense and defense, the Packers should be victorious in their London debut."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

