Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Bills are a 13.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Bills 35, Steelers 14

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Bills' defense has to be salivating anticipating going up against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett."

Bookies.com : Take the Bills to cover vs. Steelers

Bill Speros writes: "The Steelers are adjusting to life after Big Ben. It's not going well. They lost at home to the Jets. Normally, we'd take the points on a line like this, but the Bills are playing for keeps this year and championship teams usually win games like this going away. Take the Bills for your NFL Week 5 picks."

NFL Week 5 odds :

ESPN : Bills have an 85.8% win probability

The site's Football Power Index gives the Steelers a 14.1% chance to win the NFL Week 5 game.

Draft Kings : Go with the Bills to cover vs. Steelers

It writes: "Buffalo’s top-five ranked offense at home should be able to outmatch the Steelers, especially if Pickett is expected to make his first regular-season start of his career. Pittsburgh’s 19th-ranked scoring offense will need to match every point that Josh Allen adds to the scoreboard, but the Bills’ defense should be able to make that job difficult. Pittsburgh also ranks just 22nd against the pass, which illustrates how difficult the task could be to contain Stefon Diggs and the Bills' high-powered passing attack."

Sports Betting Dime : Bills 28.6, Steelers 5.8

The site's formula predicts a big victory for the Bills on Sunday.

Fan Duel : Bills will cover vs. Steelers in Week 5

Larry Rupp writes: "This contest could end up as a blowout, according to the opening betting lines. ESPN's FPI seems to also think the Bills get the job done here and I agree. Buffalo rosters pass-catchers that can frustrate Pittsburgh by racking up yards after the catch and possesses a defense capable of keeping quarterback Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett uncomfortable in the pocket. The Bills will have another week to get healthy in the secondary, so seeing them win by two touchdowns wouldn't be surprising."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?