Cancer

Annovis (ANVS) Gains on FDA Authorization for AD Study

ANVS - Free Report) gained 2.39% on Oct 6 after the FDA authorized the company to proceed with the phase II/III clinical study of lead candidate buntanetap in moderate Alzheimer's Disease (AD). Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAPs). Buntanetap...
Alnylam (ALNY) Gets FDA Approval for Oxlumo Label Expansion

ALNY - Free Report) recently announced that the FDA has approved its RNAi therapeutic administered via subcutaneous injection, Oxlumo (lumasiran) for a new indication. The injection is now approved for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate (UOx) and plasma oxalate (POx) levels in pediatric and adult patients.
Allogene (ALLO) Begins Phase II Study on Allogeneic CAR T Therapy

ALLO - Free Report) recently announced that it has initiated the pivotal phase II ALPHA2 study evaluating its allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapy, ALLO-501A for treating patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The study is designed to support the ease and convenience of a single dose of...
