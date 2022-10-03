Revealed: How almost 800 burglaries go unsolved every day as Home Secretary tells police chiefs to send an officer to all domestic break-ins

The shocking extent of police failures on burglary can be laid bare today with just 1.7 per cent of break-ins leading to charges in some areas.

Over the past five years, an average of 774 burglaries have gone unsolved every day across England and Wales.

And over that time the number of offenders facing justice has fallen by 56 per cent. There were 25,454 charges and summons in 2017-18 but just 11,271 in the 12 months to March.

Forces logged 1.76million burglaries from 2017 to 2022 but only 5 per cent of those resulted in criminal charges or a court summons. It means that for 1.41million victims, their case was closed without a suspect being identified.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has now written to police chiefs urging them to send an officer to every domestic burglary because in some force areas just one in four raids are attended.

Official data unearthed by the Liberal Democrats shows that the average charging rate for domestic burglaries was just 3.5 per cent in the year to March.

The figure for the West Mercia and Hampshire forces was just 1.7 per cent. Wiltshire Police charged just 28 suspects over the whole year, despite logging 1,103 domestic burglaries.

Similarly, just 31 of the 1,307 raids reported to North Yorkshire Police resulted in charges. The highest prosecution rate was in South Wales, when 7.6 per cent of reports ended in court action.

Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of constabulary, is calling for a ‘back to basics’ approach to burglary.

In August a devastating HMIC audit revealed that the vast majority of victims were being let down because forces were missing opportunities to catch suspects from the moment crimes were reported. In many areas, call handlers were failing to provide advice to homeowners to preserve evidence and there were not enough adequately trained officers to handle cases which were then farmed out to inexperienced rookies.

Some forces were taking as long as six months to return fingerprint identifications, which ruled out prosecutions in magistrates’ courts under statutory time limits.

Mr Cooke, who is the former chief constable of Merseyside, said: ‘Burglary is a crime that strikes at the heart of how safe we feel in our homes. We know the police are overstretched – but too often, they are not bringing offenders to justice, nor giving victims the service they deserve. The police response to burglary, robbery and theft needs to improve. There’s a postcode lottery: depending on where a burglary takes place, victims may receive a vastly different response. But across the board, victims are not getting the service they deserve – nor the justice they seek.’

Former victims’ commissioner Vera Baird said: ‘People need to feel safe in their own homes. What are the police for if they can’t tackle burglary? These figures featured by the Mail are shocking.

‘Burglary hits at the heart of personal safety, security and family, it can fracture wellbeing. Frankly, it can terrify.

‘Many victims do not recover from the fear that if they go out that someone will enter and rifle everything they own all over again.

‘Police must attend every domestic burglary to investigate, restore some sense of safety and treat with respect the victims whose lives have been abused by burglary.’

Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman, said: ‘Everyone should be able to feel safe in their own homes, and know that if someone does break in they will be caught and punished. But with the vast majority of burglaries going unsolved and charging rates pathetically low, that’s simply not the reality for people today.

Prevention tactics have led to burglary levels overall falling by 51 per cent in the past decade, but some chief constables accept that they should be doing more

‘This Conservative Government is letting down victims and allowing criminals to get away with it. Having suffered the distress and trauma of being burgled, families are being left without the closure they need and the justice they deserve.

‘At the very least, people should be able to expect that if they are burgled, the police will attend the scene and investigate properly. The Government must make that possible by giving police the officers, time and resources that they need.’ The constabulary inspectorate’s report highlighted the devastation caused by repeat offenders, who cause £18billion of economic and social losses each year. More than half of this is the result of theft. Around 30 per cent of burglary victims have had their homes ransacked before and College of Policing analysis suggests properties within 400 metres of one raided are more likely to be targeted in the following six weeks.

Mr Cooke’s report argued that the costs of prioritising burglary for a force would be balanced by the benefits. He cited South Yorkshire Police’s calculation that the cost of a single burglary to the force was £530 – only a little less than the cost of police intervention in a crime hotspot. This means that the latter tactic could pay off handsomely.

Prevention tactics have led to burglary levels overall falling by 51 per cent in the past decade, but some chief constables accept that they should be doing more.

Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley kicked off his tenure last month by committing to send an officer to every domestic raid.

Mrs Braverman has told police chiefs to step up their response: ‘To put it simply, the public want to know that an officer will visit them after a crime such as burglary.

‘They want to feel safe in their cities, towns and villages. This is not just about doing your day job well, it is also about victims needing to feel supported and not ignored.’

Overall, the number of domestic burglary offences has fallen by almost a third since June 2019 – but statistics show a rise in aggravated burglaries, which is defined as an offence of burglary in which the offender is in possession of a weapon. In some parts of the country, armed raids have soared by more than 600 per cent over the past five years.

I tracked down the masked intruder myself... but the officers did nothing

A pensioner who tracked down her burglar was told he would have to be caught red-handed for police to do anything about it.

Sheila Travis, 69, was frozen with fear when the masked thief appeared at the foot of her bed.

He ransacked her home of 27 years stealing her phone, laptops, car keys, rings, mother’s jewellery and her late husband’s memory box.

The mother of one, who had lost her partner Brian to cancer two years earlier, was determined to catch the thief who barged into her home in January.

And the former fire station cleaner had to do the legwork herself.

Mrs Travis managed to locate her stolen mobile on the app Find My Phone and gave detectives the suspect’s address in Redcar, ten miles from her home in Middlesbrough.

But officers found nobody was in and closed the case five weeks later telling Mrs Travis they would have needed to catch the thief at her house.

‘I was gutted. I honestly thought the police could have used the information I gave them.

But they didn’t,’ she said. ‘I felt nobody else was helping me. It totally drained me.’

Mrs Travis has since spent £2,800 on replacing the stolen goods and on security measures.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: ‘Officers have been in touch with the victim and are liaising with her while reviewing the actions that took place.’

We have to get back to basics to combat this traumatic crime by Andy Cooke

Burglary affects thousands of people across the country every day. But too many victims may not see a single officer. That can’t be right, especially when you consider that burglary is an invasive, often traumatic, crime that strikes at the heart of how safe we feel in our homes.

We published a report in August that found there is a postcode lottery: depending on where a burglary takes place, victims may receive a vastly different response.

I was a police officer for more than three decades and served as a detective at every rank. I’m under no illusions when it comes to the unrelenting pressure on our police forces and the complex demands they deal with.

I witnessed daily the courageous, professional and compassionate acts that the public seldom hear about. The police are the service of first, last and sometimes only resort and officers spend a huge amount of time stepping in when other, equally overstretched services cannot.

I know some police officers will be reading this and asking that if they are to prioritise burglary, what equally vital issue should be deprioritised. I sympathise with this – but the current situation is unacceptable and unsustainable, and something must change.

If the public is to trust the police, they must believe wholeheartedly that officers will do their best to properly and thoroughly investigate the crimes reported to them. This means speaking to victims, collecting forensic and digital evidence, and chasing down all lines of enquiry.

We have called for police chiefs to improve crime scene management and levels of supervision so that investigations are conducted effectively.

A back-to-basics approach is needed as, unfortunately, it is these basics that are too often overlooked. Our report identified failings in the way forces are handling burglaries from the moment a victim picks up the phone to report the crime, right down to the moment the case is closed.

We found that call handlers offered crime scene preservation advice – designed to allow officers to gather vital forensic evidence – in just 28 per cent of the cases we examined.

As forces struggle to cope with a chronic shortage of experienced detectives, we found cases given to newly-trained officers without any experience in making arrests, building casefiles or attending court. And in a third of the cases we examined, there was inadequate evidence of good-quality supervision.

We know many officers share our concerns and are frustrated at the low level of charges being brought. I do not seek to criticise the vast majority of hard-working and dedicated officers and staff who on a daily basis are doing their best to keep us safe. And I want to reassure the public that it’s not all doom and gloom: yes, our report found the response needs to improve, but it also found examples of innovative and exciting approaches to tackle burglary.

The will to improve is there, and it is now up to police leaders to ensure their officers are equipped to make these improvements with the right training, supervision and oversight.

Terrifying rise in raiders who carry guns and knives

Rates of violent burglary have soared six-fold in some parts of the country, shocking new figures show.

The number of raids carried out with weapons including guns, knives or axes has risen by 13 per cent in the past five years across England and Wales.

But Derbyshire Police has seen a 632 per cent rise in aggravated burglaries from 31 in 2017 to 227 in the last year. Just 8 per cent of the 751 offences recorded in the county over the past five years has led to anyone being charged or summoned to court.

West Midlands Police have also seen a huge rise of 439 per cent in violent raids from 70 in 2017 to 377 in the year to March.

Forces in North Wales and Cleveland have seen the rate of aggravated burglaries double over the last five years, according to the statistics uncovered by the Liberal Democrats.

Victoria Fuller, Cleveland’s assistant chief constable, said: ‘While the data does show a rise in aggravated burglary during the period 2018-19 to 2019-20, for the last three years the numbers have remained static. A 130 per cent increase sounds significant but it actually relates to 60 additional offences.’

A Derbyshire Police spokesman claimed the data it had supplied to the Home Office was wrong and insisted: ‘The force has made significant improvements to our crime recording processes, taking a victim focused approach to crime recording in line with national standards.’