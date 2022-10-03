Read full article on original website
explorebigsky.com
Homecoming: Lone Peak boys soccer falls flat against Park
Playoff berth depends on Saturday’s game against Lockwood. BIG SKY—As the temperature dropped with the sun on Thursday, the Big Horns struggled to find any heat on either side of the ball. The Park High School Rangers advanced to a 4-0 victory, forcing the Big Horns into a do-or-die game at Lockwood on Saturday.
explorebigsky.com
Homecoming: Lady Big Horns soccer falls in a narrow loss to Park
BIG SKY—On a sunny homecoming afternoon at Lone Peak High School, the Park High School Rangers of Livingston engaged the Big Horns in an even-keeled battle. The Rangers won the game 1-0, scoring in the first half on a 45-yard free kick goal by Jessica Worthen. The Big Horns were unable to answer, despite many close chances on net by junior Astrid McGuire, freshman Cate Leydig, and freshman Harper Morris. Keeper Josie Wilcynski kept the game close with a few strong saves. Lone Peak will look to finish the season with a win in a rematch against Lockwood on Saturday.
explorebigsky.com
Round dance planned to celebrate Indigenous People's Day at Montana State on Oct. 10
BOZEMAN – Montana State University will commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 with a round dance on Monday, Oct. 10, at noon at the Sunrise Plaza in front of the American Indian Hall on MSU’s campus. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s event will...
