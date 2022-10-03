BIG SKY—On a sunny homecoming afternoon at Lone Peak High School, the Park High School Rangers of Livingston engaged the Big Horns in an even-keeled battle. The Rangers won the game 1-0, scoring in the first half on a 45-yard free kick goal by Jessica Worthen. The Big Horns were unable to answer, despite many close chances on net by junior Astrid McGuire, freshman Cate Leydig, and freshman Harper Morris. Keeper Josie Wilcynski kept the game close with a few strong saves. Lone Peak will look to finish the season with a win in a rematch against Lockwood on Saturday.

LIVINGSTON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO