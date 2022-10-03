ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Former Kentucky legislator Robert Goforth sentenced to 2 years of prison in fraud case

By Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awkaD_0iKYcynN00

Former Kentucky state legislator Robert Goforth was sentenced Monday to 25 months in prison, following his guilty plea in May to federal charges of health care fraud and money laundering at the pharmacy he owned.

A spokesperson for U.S. prosecutors in Kentucky's Eastern District indicated the former Republican legislator's sentence includes two years of supervised release as well, in addition to orders to pay a $10,000 fine and $2.7 million in restitution.

In his guilty plea, Goforth admitted to improperly billing insurance programs in excess of $2.7 million for prescriptions that customers never picked up, then multiplying profits by putting those medications back on the shelf and selling them again.

An attorney for Goforth stated earlier this summer that he expected his client to receive a sentence that ranged from 24 to 37 months.

Monday's federal sentencing comes a few months after Goforth also pled guilty to a fourth-degree domestic violence charge and received a 59-day sentence, which stemmed from his April 2020 arrest.

Goforth was initially charged with first-degree strangulation and domestic assault, as a police citation stated that his wife told authorities he strangled her with a cord "to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out."

Despite the domestic violence arrest, the East Bernstadt Republican easily won reelection that fall to his second term in the state House, defeating his Democratic opponent with 71% of the vote.

A petition was submitted by citizens in 2021 to impeach Goforth and remove him from office due to his domestic violence charges, but a special impeachment committee of lawmakers declined to forward the charges to the full legislative chamber.

Goforth abruptly resigned from his seat in the state House in August 2021, ​stating that "family and personal circumstances demand my full attention and focus."

The former legislator also agreed earlier this year to pay fines totaling $22,000 for campaign finance and ethics violations relating to his 2020 campaign.

First elected to his state House seat in 2018, Goforth had a surprisingly strong showing in his long-shot bid for governor in 2019, coming within 13 percentage points of then-incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in the Republican primary.

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka.

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Cody Easterday, who perpetrated $244 million 'ghost cattle' fraud, sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

The Central Washington rancher at the center of a nearly $250 million fraud scheme involving cattle that didn't exist was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Tuesday. Cody Easterday, 51, pleaded guilty last year in a so-called "ghost cattle" scam that federal prosecutors called "one of the largest thefts in Washington history." Easterday, who led a massive ranching firm, said a gambling addiction led him to forge invoices for roughly 265,000 cattle to Tyson Foods Inc., and another unnamed company, in an effort to cover expenses from losses sustained trading in commodity futures. His legal team requested a sentence that included three years of probation, including one year of home confinement, but no jail time.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
Popculture

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Wild Revelation

Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been postponed. The couple was convicted on all counts of fraud in a federal court in Georgia this summer — and face up to 30 years in prison, but the initial October 2022 sentencing date has been pushed back a month. "The Government does not object to this request," reads a new legal document obtained by PEOPLE, listing their former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion." Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bevin
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fraud#Republican#House#Democratic
WREG

Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
MilitaryTimes

2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds

The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
CELEBRITIES
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy