Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Why Ukraine’s battlefield wins are raising fresh questions for Biden
Ukraine’s success on the battlefield in recent weeks has led to a ripple of fresh decisions facing the Biden administration around how to best support the country as its war against Russia shifts, escalates and threatens to drag into a harsh winter. The White House has been steadfastly supportive...
America's gourd addiction: Why President Biden must mandate a one-gourd-per-household rule
Move over, pumpkins. America's decorative gourd curiosity has become a full-blown addiction. Biden must implement a one-gourd-per-household rule.
Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
Oct 9 (Reuters) - When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado, cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, they will see security guards stationed outside the busiest polling centers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises the Trump question
Elon Musk’s renewed interest in purchasing Twitter is again raising the prospect that its most famously banned user could be allowed back. Former President Trump has been adamant that he will stick with Truth Social, the fledgling social media platform he helped found, regardless of whether he is welcomed back to Twitter. But experts and Trump allies believe the allure of the massive Twitter audience would be too great to resist, putting his future there front and center as the Musk deal shows new signs of life.
Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t
As every politico knows, Latinos are one of the most crucial voting blocs needed to win a Colorado election. It’s why Democrats and Republicans spend millions on direct voter contact to Latinos and even Spanish language advertising every cycle. Unfortunately, however, there is a right (and indeed, a wrong) way to do it — and […] The post Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0