San Marcos, CA

NASA gives Cal State San Marcos physicist $1.2 million to study pieces of ancient asteroid

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Illustration of spacecraft closing in on the asteroid Bennu (NASA)

A physicist at Cal State San Marcos has been awarded $1.2 million by NASA to help analyze dust particles from a near-Earth asteroid that's expected to hold clues about the origins of planetary bodies.

Gerardo Dominguez will examine material that was collected in 2020 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which briefly touched down on Bennu, an asteroid that was 200 million miles from Earth at the time.

The spacecraft is en route back to Earth, where it will drop its payload into the Utah desert, via parachute, about a year from now.

"The first particle sample we will get will be about one millimeter in size — or about the size of the lead at the end of a pencil," Dominguez told the Union-Tribune.

"It will help us understand how cosmic dust and cosmic gas transformed into the planets, comets and asteroids that we have today."

It's delicate work. Dominguez has to secure the particle so that it won't be blown away by a tiny amount of moving air, or shaken loose from its mount by small vibrations.

He will then map the chemical composition of the particle, work that also will reveal how its elements are distributed. It's part of the process of reconstructing the origin of planetary bodies, and possibly whether life did, or does, exist.

NASA says that Bennu is at least 4.5 billion years old, which makes it a building block of the rocky planets in our solar system.

It is considered to be a near-Earth asteroid because it comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth and measures at least 460 feet in diameter. In a study published last year, scientists said there is a roughly 1-in-2,700 chance that Bennu will collide with Earth on Sept. 24, 2182.

For decades, NASA has been studying ways to prevent such collisions from happening. And it recently made notable progress. On Sept. 26, a small spacecraft guided by a NASA contractor struck the asteroid Dimorphos in an experiment meant to show that the space agency could hit and move such an object. It was the first time NASA had ever attempted such a feat.

The so-called DART spacecraft was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, 240 miles northwest of San Diego, suggesting that California could become the permanent home of an anti-asteroid program.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

