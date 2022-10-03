DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A gradual warm up will continue across the Miami Valley through Thursday, but some of the coldest air so far of the season will arrive later this week!. This morning will actually be a few degrees warmer than the last few with temps in the lower 40s to start. We will see another round of sunshine and clear skies before highs reach back into the lower to mid 70s.

