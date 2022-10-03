Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Ohio Costco Store Goes Major ChangeCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
TNL Preview Week 8: Beavercreek at Miamisburg
BEAVERCREEK, OHIO & MIAMISBURG, OHIO (WKEF) - Hear from Beavercreek and Miamisburg players as the two teams get ready for their Week 8 matchup on Thursday Night Lights!. Both teams are in the hunt for a playoff spot in Region 2, and Thursday's result could go a long way to determining if either or both schools make the postseason.
Dayton family mourning the loss of 40-year-old mother who passed away during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to climb with more than 100 people confirmed dead. This death toll makes Hurricane Ian one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the state of Florida in decades. Among those victims was Nishelle Harris-Miles, a 40-year-old mother from Dayton....
Meet the top-ranked Dayton-area public elementary schools
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Elementary schools are the first steppingstone of many down the pathway of a child’s general education. A child’s years in elementary school are a time for foundational learning to expand on in middle school and high school as well as an introduction to potential lifelong friendships.
City of Dayton announces $800,000 in investments two local non-profits
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's approval of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan funds. A $500,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House and a $300,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton will assist...
Miami Valley Hospital hosts celebration for trauma survivors
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday evening, a special celebration was held inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton, for survivors of trauma. The survivors share a special bond as they were all treated by Miami Valley Hospital‘s Level I Trauma Center. The honorees included Travis Osborne, Neesha...
Wright State receives state grant to address pandemic-related learning disruptions
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Romena Holbert, Ph.D., an associate professor of teacher education at Wright State University, has just been awarded a grant from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) to address the interruptions in math and literacy instruction that the COVID-19 outbreak caused for local children. ODE found that...
Plane slides off runway at Dayton International Airport, no injuries reported
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a plane slid off the runway on Wednesday evening at Dayton International Airport. The plane had a total 45 occupants, but there are no injuries being reported at this time. The aircraft departed from Dulles...
Trotwood readies former Sears, Salem Mall area for redevelopment
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- The pre-redevelopment of Trotwood’s former Salem Mall and Sears building is underway and is in the complete control of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (TCIC). The redevelopment is being prioritized by three key pillars: food access, small business wraparound services and workforce development,...
Dayton will get rid of ShotSpotter due to cost, new state gun law, and police response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In 2023, Dayton’s ShotSpotter system will go dark. It went live in 2019 despite opposition from some. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah asked, “I know a few years ago, you were among a group of citizens who weren’t really for this technology. Did you think when it came time to renew this contract years later, this would be the outcome?”
Warmer days ahead before cold air returns soon
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A gradual warm up will continue across the Miami Valley through Thursday, but some of the coldest air so far of the season will arrive later this week!. This morning will actually be a few degrees warmer than the last few with temps in the lower 40s to start. We will see another round of sunshine and clear skies before highs reach back into the lower to mid 70s.
Ohio Task Force 1 impacted indirectly by local agencies staffing issues
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is going through some changes. “A lot of our team members have retired, and we are going through a rebuilding phase,” said Jim O’Connor, Task Force Leader. The search and rescue team is feeling the impacts of the great resignation.
Missing Greene County girl found safe
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) - A girl reported missing from the Beavercreek Township area has been found. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Danasia Johnson-Dennis, 17, was located safe Tuesday afternoon. Authorities continue to search for 15-year-old Catherine "Nova" Washington who has been reported missing since 6 p.m. Monday. Call Xenia...
Want to Make a Difference in a Five Rivers MetroPark
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Would you like to make a difference in the world around you? Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting is annual fall service day Saturday, Oct. 22, for Make A Difference Day. MetroParks said people of all ages can work at more than 18 sites throughout the Dayton...
Dayton-area city adds new downtown businesses, food truck park
FRANKLIN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Downtown Franklin's business core has seen significant growth in the last year. The area has welcomed DoublePlay Records & Retro, Cravings by Janet, Branded Ink & Thread, and Edward Jones, just to name a few. A new Franklin Food Truck Park also recently opened, and Franklin’s Chamber of Commerce (Chamber 45005) will relocate there this autumn.
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
Meet the Gang of Seamstresses: Sewing easily accessible shirts for cancer patients
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Supporting cancer patients can be done in a variety of ways, but sometimes it's as simple as a shirt. Dayton 24/7 Now's Megan O’Rourke was able to meet Patricia Cochran, self proclaimed "gang leader" of the "gang of seamstresses." When one of her friends...
Frosty Tuesday morning before warming back up soon
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Our cool mornings will continue! In fact, Tuesday morning will be one of the chilliest we've seen so far this season with lows in the the upper 30s and a clear sky. Tuesday afternoon will warm up nicely, though, with highs back around 70 with lots...
Alzheimer's Association to host 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Miami Valley's Alzheimer's Association is hosting the 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 8. The walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer's Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year's goal is to raise $510,000.
Springboro students write get-well letters to officer injured in the line of duty
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 handwritten get-well cards made by students will soon be hands of a local police officer shot in the line of duty. Sixth-graders from Springboro Intermediate School are showing their love and support as Officer Eric Ney is now home recovering. “I know that...
Trotwood Police investigating suspicious death on Midway Avenue
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood has identified a man who they say died under suspicious circumstances. Trotwood Police say they found the body of John Mullins, 61, at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, near 6585 Midway Ave. Police don't know how long the body had been there.
