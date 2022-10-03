ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 3, 2022)

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlH68_0iKYcP6400

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. Good Counsel (5-1) – Last week: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LveeH_0iKYcP6400

With a 36-7 win over Life Christian Academy, Good Counsel holds on to the top spot in our rankings.

2. DeMatha (4-1) – Last week: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zQ3D_0iKYcP6400

After their bye, DeMatha remains at number two. The Stags will begin WCAC play, visiting Gonzaga on Saturday.

3. Quince Orchard (5-0) – Last week: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ixw9_0iKYcP6400

Through five weeks, Quince Orchard has outscored their opponents 201-0. The Cougars have defeated top 25 opponents Seneca Valley and Damascus in back to back weeks.

4. St. John’s (4-2) – Last week: 3

St. John’s lost at home Saturday, 35-13, to a nationally ranked Cedar Grove team from Georgia. We drop them below Quince Orchard, for now. The Cadets will play Bishop McNamara next week, before wrapping up their season against DeMatha, Good Counsel and Gonzaga.

5. Gonzaga (4-2) – Last week: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9z8M_0iKYcP6400

The Eagles dominated Friendship Collegiate 34-7 on Friday. They will be tested this weekend as they host DeMatha on Saturday.

6. Freedom-Woodbridge (6-0) – Last week: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYlXC_0iKYcP6400

Another week, another dominant performance by Freedom. Thry will likely not be tested the rest of the regular season until playoffs.

7. Battlefield (5-0) – Last week: 7

The Bobcats have outscored their opponents 190-6 on the season. It seems like Battlefield and Freedom are on a collision course for a 6B Region Championship matchup.

8. Wise (5-0) – Last week: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgeWy_0iKYcP6400

Since week 2, Wise has outscored its opponents 210-0. The real test will come Friday in our game of the week against Flowers.

9. C.H. Flowers (5-0) – Last week: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pb2i_0iKYcP6400

The Jaguars will battle Wise for bragging rights and possibly playoff standings in Prince George’s County Friday. Flowers beat Laurel 37-0 this week.

10. Lake Braddock (5-0) – Last week: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cp320_0iKYcP6400

The Bruins remain in the top 10 after a 50-10 drubbing over South Lakes. Daniel Lipovski is arguably the best QB in NOVA, and possibly the best QB in the DMV.

11. Damascus (4-1) – Last week: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trVmf_0iKYcP6400

The Swarmin’ Hornets bounced back from a lost at Quince Orchard, crushing winless Watkins Mill, 63-6.

12. Stone Bridge (5-1) – Last week: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWK2K_0iKYcP6400

The Bulldogs climb two spots after a 62-6 pounding against Broad Run. Besides their lone blemish against Freedom, Stone Bridge is set up for another deep playoff run.

13. Archbishop Carroll (4-2) – Last week: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1St7dX_0iKYcP6400

Archbishop Carroll beat a two-win Bishop McNamara team by 10 points on Saturday. The Lions fell a bit in our rankings this week. A strong finish over the next month could move them back up.

14. Roosevelt (DC) (4-1) – Last week: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nitob_0iKYcP6400

Roosevelt crushed winless Jackson-Reed, 45-3. They continue to dominate in DC.

15. Centreville (4-1) – Last week: 16

The Wildcats came back from their bye week not skipping a beat. They begin district play this week vs. Chantilly.

16. Robinson (5-0) – Last week: 17

The Rams enjoyed the bye week by climbing a spot in our rankings. They will host unbeaten West Springfield this week for their first district game of the season.

17. Urbana (5-0) – Last week: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMryE_0iKYcP6400

Urbana has outscored its opponents 200-3 this season. The Hawks continue to fly up our rankings.

18. Rock Creek Christian (2-3) – Last week: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuRm1_0iKYcP6400

Rock Creek Christian is jumped by a few soaring teams during its bye. The Eagles will visit Life Christian Academy in Chester, Virginia on Saturday.

19. South County (4-1) – Last week: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Q2ua_0iKYcP6400

The Stallions continue to put their upset loss to Westfield in the rear view mirror. They dominate Mount Vernon 51-6, however fall a spot in our rankings.

20. Fairfax (5-0) – Last week: 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HkPm_0iKYcP6400

The Lions continue to look like a force to be reckoned with. They take care of Edison 35-6, but will be tested this week as they host West Potomac.

21. Blair (5-0) – Last week: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCL4f_0iKYcP6400

The Blazers continue their rise in our rankings. Blair crushed a solid Blake team on Friday, 52-13.

22. Westfield (4-1) – Last week: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzQ8D_0iKYcP6400

The Bulldogs were on bye, but fell a spot due to impressive wins by other teams. They begin district play vs. South Lakes at home on Friday.

23. Frederick (5-0) – Last week: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXFxB_0iKYcP6400

Frederick steam rolled Catoctin on the road, 49-6. The Cadets remain undefeated.

24. Seneca Valley (4-1) – Last week: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280zwZ_0iKYcP6400

Seneca Valley suffered their first loss of the season, shut out 35-0 at home by Quince Orchard. The Screaming Eagles will look to bounce back at Wootton on Friday.

25. Loudoun County (5-0) – Last Week: Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fCxu_0iKYcP6400

After coming back from 14 points down in our Game of the Week vs. Tuscarora Friday, the Captains jump into our top 25!

HONORABLE MENTION:

Friendship Collegiate, Yorktown, Madison, Georgetown Prep, Douglass, Patriot, Bowie, West Springfield, Walter Johnson, Oakdale

Dropped out of rankings:

Oakdale

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Flowers defeats Wise for first time in 14 years

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime. The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years. “I knew we had it in us to get […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Washington Dc#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dmv#Washington Lrb Dc News#Life Christian Academy#Stags#Wcac#Cadets
DC News Now

Woman killed when motorcycle hit people at bus stop in Frederick identified

UPDATE, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m. — The Frederick Police Department said the woman who died at the bus stop after the motorcycle hit her was Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. The motorcyclist and the other person whom the motorcycle hit still were in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FREDERICK, Md. […]
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

Keeping it gritty, Penn State leaning into it’s identity

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — A season after Penn State basketball road its gritty defense to a 14-17 record, Micah Shrewsberry confirmed Saturday, that the “gritty, not pretty” mantra is here to stay. “That’s going to be a standard, that’s never going to change,” he said. In Micah Shrewsberry’s first season, Penn state finished last […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

GOTW Preview: Dunbar vs. Roosevelt

WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The Roosevelt Roughriders (4-1) are taking on the Dunbar Crimson Tide (3-2) on Friday, kicking off at 6 p.m. The Crimson Tide are looking for revenge after they fell to Roughriders in a tight one last year, 28-21. “Going into this game [against Roosevelt] …we feel good about where we […]
DAYTON, OH
DC News Now

DC News Now

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy