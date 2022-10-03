Read full article on original website
Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff
A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
AMARILLO, Texas — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m. local time Monday (12 a.m. ET Tuesday), a man opened fire on Potter...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico
HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Texas woman is fatally shot by husband as she files a domestic violence complaint against him, officials say
A Texas woman was fatally shot by her husband as she was filing a domestic violence complaint against him and as she held her baby, officials said. Takara Hightower, 34, was being interviewed by two Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents in connection with a domestic violence complaint she filed against her husband at their Humble home on the afternoon of Sept. 22, NCIS spokesperson Jeff Houston said.
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower
Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death on a Texas roadway Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station. Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend...
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip
Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
Arizona man finds bag of fentanyl, meth on his property: police
A man was "overwhelmed" when he opened a mysterious bag left at his Phoenix, Arizona home and discovered that it was filled with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, police said. The incident happened the afternoon of September 9 near 30th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix, police said on Saturday. "A...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Shot & Killed
Houston, TX – Lil Uzi Vert‘s artist Lotta Cash Desto was reportedly shot and killed in Houston, Texas over the weekend. According to Fox3 Now, Houston police officers responded to a call about a shooting near 5500 Richard Avenue round 2:40 a.m. local time. Once they arrived, they discovered a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound and two women inside the vehicle who’d been shot multiple times.
These 3 Texas Cities Have the Most Unfaithful People in The US & California Is Most In Love
While we don't want to poison your mind with the worry of your partner cheating on you, writer Amy Pritchett from My Dating Adviser recently did a U.S. study to find the cities with the highest rate of unfaithfulness, and the top three are in Texas. Using U.S. Census Bureau...
20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
A Texas pastor welcomed a death row inmate into his church and is set to pray over him at his execution
Once a month, Pastor Dana Moore gets into his car and drives 300 miles across Texas to Livingston, where he walks into a state prison, takes off his belt and shoes and is ushered through a metal detector before stepping through metal gates that clang shut behind him.
One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol
It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Boxing Scene
Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated
Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
Boxing Scene
Ocampo ‘Definitely Feeling Underestimated; Completely Different’ From Spence Fight
Carlos Ocampo cannot believe how one defensive mistake has essentially made many boxing fans dismiss him as an overmatched opponent that has no chance to upset Sebastian Fundora. The Mexican veteran senses that his only loss, a first-round knockout against Errol Spence Jr. four years ago, is the only thing...
Boxing Scene
Brandon Benitez Edges Can Xu, Cesar Francis Drills Francisco Armenta
On Friday, in the main event on ProBox TV, former world champion Can “Monster” Xu lost a split decision in his ring return against Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez. The scores were 96-94, 96-94 for Benitez and 97-93 for Xu. “On paper it’s an upset but the scoring,...
Boxing Scene
Fundora: I Felt Like I Proved To The People Against Lubin That I'm An Elite Fighter
LOS ANGELES – Sampson Lewkowicz knew he had something special when Sebastian Fundora defeated Victor Toney five years ago. Fundora was just 19 years old and had only four professional fights on his record when he stepped into the ring to face Toney, who was 5-0 at that time, in a six-round, non-televised bout in September 2017 at Cannery Casino Hotel in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewkowicz, Fundora’s promoter, wasn’t sold on the 6-foot-6 southpaw’s potential prior to the Toney fight, either.
