ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Falls, NY

Hundreds ride in honor of fallen tow truck driver

By Jay Petrequin
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqPxC_0iKYbpt300

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a long procession of vehicles made its way from Wilton north, passing through South Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls. Hundreds of trucks came out for a unified cause – to honor a trucker killed while on the job .

Hundreds of ambulances, tow trucks and more drove the route on Saturday to honor Alex “Hillbilly” Bleickhardt, who was killed by an alleged drunken driver. Bleickhardt, 33, was a driver for TowAway, and had connections with several other companies that attended.

Drivers traveled down Route 50 in Wilton, flying black and white American flags with a yellow stripe honoring Bleickhardt. The procession traveled onto the Northway at Edit 15, getting off at Exit 17 and traveling Route 9 through South Glens Falls, Route 4 into Hudson Falls and ending at TowAway headquarters in Hudson Falls.

“Alex touched so many lives, his stories and memories will always live on with us,” TowAway staff wrote on Facebook last week. “Our condolences to all of Alex’s family going through this incredibly tough time.”

Fort Edward Police Department could be dissolved

Bleickhardt was killed by 41-year-old Justin Rodriguez , who police say was driving on a permanently revoked license. Rodriguez had four previous DWIs. Rodriguez was driving a vehicle and crashed into Bleickhardt and his tow truck as he was working to assist a stranded vehicle off the Northway.

On Sunday, TowAway thanked the drivers and roadside viewers who took time out of their weekend to be a part of the ride. TowAway staff wore T-shirts commemorating the day, which the company will now be selling for $20 each.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel

An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson Falls, NY
South Glens Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Wilton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, NY
City
Fort Edward, NY
City
South Glens Falls, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Rodriguez
Daily Voice

Worker Killed In Accident At Grafton Rock Quarry

An employee at a rock quarry in the region has died following an on-the-job accident. The incident happened in Rensselaer County at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton, located on State Route 2, according to State police. A preliminary investigation determined that Darren Miller,...
GRAFTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Tow Trucks#American
WNYT

Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church

A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WNYT

Fulton County woman accused of stealing $1.2M from elderly man

A woman is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million from an elderly man who’d entrusted her with his finances. Gladys Griffith, 49, of Perth is charged with grand larceny. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says Griffith was routinely withdrawing large sums of money from the victim’s account and using it to buy things for herself and others, and pay off several of her boyfriend’s loans.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Ravena

Three people have been arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Ravena on October 2. The Coeymans Police Department said Joshua Taylor, 23, of Georgia, Stephon Nieves, 18, of Wappingers Falls, and Chastity Tiano, 19, of Kingston, were arrested in connection with the incident.
COEYMANS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey

Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy