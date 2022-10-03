Read full article on original website
Denver homeless plan for 2023 a drop in the bucketDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police failsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock adds truck routes to deter residential street usageMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling priceMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing hit-and-run in Speer neighborhood
Denver police have arrested the driver suspected of fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run near 6th Avenue and Grant Street early Saturday morning.
Man arrested after barricading himself in Broomfield bank he broke into
BROOMFIELD, Colo — A man who broke into a Broomfield bank, then barricaded himself inside has been arrested, according to the Broomfield Police Department. The man was inside the Firstier Bank on Destination Way, which is near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway. Around 6 a.m., Broomfield Police said a...
Denver Police seeking man they say stole $30K worth of items
Denver Police need help identifying a suspect who stole more than $30,000 worth of items.Police say it happened on Aug. 14 around 6 p.m. in the Northfield neighborhood.He's also accused of two other high-dollar thefts in Westminster.The man was seen leaving in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide
DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
$30K reward increase for information on 2016 shooting
Police are offering a $30,000 reward for assistance in identifying a person wanted in connection to a shooting from 2016.
Women sought for stealing $6,000 watch from jewelry store
Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for two women wanted for stealing a $6,000 watch from a jewelry store. Anthony M's Visions in Gold released the surveillance video of the women wanted in the August theft. Police said the woman tried on multiple high-priced items and gave them all back, except for the watch. Investigators hope someone recognizes the women and calls the Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 237-2220.
montanarightnow.com
Video shows officer didn't know police car was on tracks
DENVER (AP) — A police officer who arrested a woman who was seriously injured after the police vehicle she was sitting in was struck by a freight train in Colorado said he didn't realize he had stopped the vehicle on the railroad tracks. In police body camera video the sergeant told another officer that he thought he had cleared the tracks when he stopped Yareni Rios-Gonzalez last month in a suspected road rage case involving a gun. He said he pulled up right behind her truck and was focused on her because he was concerned about weapons. He also said he didn't know another officer had put her in his vehicle until after the crash.
Suspect wanted after using stolen credit card at Superior Target
Police need help to identify a suspect wanted for using a stolen credit card at the Superior Target
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
City-owned vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Aurora
A pedestrian has died following an accident with an Aurora city vehicle, according to police. The Aurora Police Department responded to the fatal accident at about 9 a.m Friday morning, authorities said. A Ford F-350 belonging to the City of Aurora water department reportedly hit a 66-year-old female pedestrian at...
KKTV
Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton. Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton. No current...
$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case
DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case. That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45. Police said officers were dispatched to the alley...
Drivers of Lamborghinis crash in Denver, both face DUI charge
The drivers of two Lamborghinis crashed in Denver on Thursday evening and both were arrested on DUI charges.
ATF: Children’s Hospital intruder had automatic pistol
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of forcing his way into a hospital's secure entrances late at night while carrying a loaded automatic pistol.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder
Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
14-year-old missing for more than a week could be in danger, Boulder Police say
BOULDER, Colo. — A teenager who has been missing for more than a week could be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department. Chloe Campbell, who is 14-years-old, is believed to have run away from her home. She was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on Friday, Sept. 30, Police said.
Early Saturday stabbing near Denver Rescue Mission being investigated
BROOMFIELD (KDVR) – Broomfield police have been on the scene of a FirsTier Bank in Broomfield through the early morning where a man broke in overnight before refusing to leave.
Suspect wanted for stealing more than $30K worth of items
Denver police are working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in items.
Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy
DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
Man accused of assaulting undercover detective charged
A 35-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an undercover Fort Collins Police Services detective at the end of last month is facing a second-degree assault charge.
