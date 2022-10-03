ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

CBS Denver

Denver Police seeking man they say stole $30K worth of items

Denver Police need help identifying a suspect who stole more than $30,000 worth of items.Police say it happened on Aug. 14 around 6 p.m. in the Northfield neighborhood.He's also accused of two other high-dollar thefts in Westminster.The man was seen leaving in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
Lakewood, CO
CBS Denver

Women sought for stealing $6,000 watch from jewelry store

Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for two women wanted for stealing a $6,000 watch from a jewelry store. Anthony M's Visions in Gold released the surveillance video of the women wanted in the August theft. Police said the woman tried on multiple high-priced items and gave them all back, except for the watch. Investigators hope someone recognizes the women and calls the Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 237-2220.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
montanarightnow.com

Video shows officer didn't know police car was on tracks

DENVER (AP) — A police officer who arrested a woman who was seriously injured after the police vehicle she was sitting in was struck by a freight train in Colorado said he didn't realize he had stopped the vehicle on the railroad tracks. In police body camera video the sergeant told another officer that he thought he had cleared the tracks when he stopped Yareni Rios-Gonzalez last month in a suspected road rage case involving a gun. He said he pulled up right behind her truck and was focused on her because he was concerned about weapons. He also said he didn't know another officer had put her in his vehicle until after the crash.
DENVER, CO
Webster Street
The Denver Gazette

City-owned vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Aurora

A pedestrian has died following an accident with an Aurora city vehicle, according to police. The Aurora Police Department responded to the fatal accident at about 9 a.m Friday morning, authorities said. A Ford F-350 belonging to the City of Aurora water department reportedly hit a 66-year-old female pedestrian at...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton. Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton. No current...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case

DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case. That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45. Police said officers were dispatched to the alley...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder

Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

