China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times.

'In that case, there will be no security for anyone, not for Ukraine, and not for the world,' the newspaper wrote. 'Instead of pursuing resolutions to end the conflict, Washington has, over and over again, displayed that the US is charging toward the other direction—fanning the flames of war.'

President Volodomyr Zelensky has renewed his call to be let into the alliance as Russia announced a bid to annex four regions in Ukraine.

Asked about Zelensky's request to fast track Ukraine's NATO membership, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week now is 'not the right time' and the application 'should be taken up at a different time.'

China called for the Western alliance to withdraw from Eastern Europe entirely.

The recent threat comes in a string of fiery warnings from China, with others aimed at the U.S.'s support of Taiwan amid Beijing's encroachment on the territory.

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
President Volodomyr Zelensky has renewed his call to be let into the alliance as Russia announced a bid to annex four regions in Ukraine

China and Russia have sought to ally themselves as a bulwark against the West.

Last week Congress passed a temporary funding measure that included another $12 billion for Ukraine, bringing the total to $66 billion.

Biden previously supported Ukraine's NATO bids, but has backed down since the invasion. He did issue a warning to Russian forces if they were to try to mess with any bordering NATO-aligned countries.

'America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch,' Biden said.

Vladimir Putin ignited new fears of nuclear war when he said he was 'not bluffing' when he said Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory.

He also said any country who wants to 'live by the rules of the United States' are 'political masochists.'

Announcing that he was annexing four Ukrainian regions, Putin said Russia would use 'all the power and all the means' at its disposal to defend its new lands from attacks by the West or Ukraine and to help liberate the world.

The Russian despot, speaking in front of his cronies in Moscow, declared that 'millions of people' had 'opted' to become vassals of Russia after staging sham referendums in which gun-toting troops went door-to-door with clear glass ballot boxes in order to force people to vote.

Putin ignited new fears of nuclear war when he said he was 'not bluffing' when he said Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory

'They are our people, forever,' he said to a standing ovation inside the Kremlin's grand Georgian Hall before calling on Ukraine and its Western allies to abandon hopes of re-taking them, repeating a threat to use 'all forces' to defend the 'new territories'.

He said: 'The West wants to see Russia as a colony, an unfree society.'

The Russian president said westerners have made the leap from issuing sanctions to conducting 'terror attacks' in a hostile speech delivered from the Kremlin.

The West sabotaging Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines was an attempt to 'destroy the European energy infrastructure,' he claimed – and added that 'those who profit from it have done it,' without naming a specific country.

