Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson-role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from the injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Cardinals Signed Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday
A former standout Ohio State offensive lineman is getting another NFL opportunity. The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon that they signed veteran offensive lineman Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Arizona released former second-round pick Andy Isabella in a corresponding move. Price spent last season with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WR Andy Isabella cut by Arizona Cardinals, who sign OL Billy Price
Wide receiver Andy Isabella’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals has come to an end. The wideout drafted 62nd overall in 2019 was released Tuesday to make way for the team to sign center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Arizona also officially signed kicker Matt Ammendola...
Evan McPherson reels in third career Special Teams Player of the Week award
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has done it yet again. McPherson is the Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career, this time due to his strong showing against the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football.”. There, McPherson hit all three of his extra...
'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins was added to the injury report with an ankle issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. He was limited with a toe last week before hauling in 7 of 9 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown. Our models expect Higgins to see 8.4 targets against the Ravens in Week 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton247now.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow launches foundation to help with hunger and childhood mental health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good." Those are the words Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow used to help announce his new foundation. The Joe Burrow Foundation is a non-profit that will work to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. It will provide...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that the hope is the joint investigation will conclude within the...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 5
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Heading into Week 5 of the season, we want to know how you’re feeling after...
By the numbers: Bengals’ passing numbers keep rising
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati is back to having a top 10 passing offense after Joe Burrow threw for 287 yards against the Dolphins. The Bengals still have work to do in some other key categories — rushing offense, scoring and red zone efficiency — but have made significant strides in sacks per attempt and giveaways. One key to overcoming those mistakes has been a third-down conversion percentage that ranks near the top of the league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) DNP on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
dayton247now.com
Losing takes toll: Reds attendance in 2022 lowest since 1984
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A crowd announced at 12,437 was in Great American Ball Park on Wednesday to watch the dismal 2022 season come to an end (with loss No. 100) and it left the team with its lowest attendance total since 1984. The Reds drew 1,395,770 fans this season, which...
Comments / 0