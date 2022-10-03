Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO