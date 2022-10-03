ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
The Spun

Cardinals Signed Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday

A former standout Ohio State offensive lineman is getting another NFL opportunity. The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday afternoon that they signed veteran offensive lineman Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Arizona released former second-round pick Andy Isabella in a corresponding move. Price spent last season with the...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
numberfire.com

Bengals' Tee Higgins (ankle) limited on Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins was added to the injury report with an ankle issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. He was limited with a toe last week before hauling in 7 of 9 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown. Our models expect Higgins to see 8.4 targets against the Ravens in Week 5.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Heading into Week 5 of the season, we want to know how you’re feeling after...
Cleveland.com

By the numbers: Bengals’ passing numbers keep rising

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati is back to having a top 10 passing offense after Joe Burrow threw for 287 yards against the Dolphins. The Bengals still have work to do in some other key categories — rushing offense, scoring and red zone efficiency — but have made significant strides in sacks per attempt and giveaways. One key to overcoming those mistakes has been a third-down conversion percentage that ranks near the top of the league.
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) DNP on Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
dayton247now.com

Losing takes toll: Reds attendance in 2022 lowest since 1984

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A crowd announced at 12,437 was in Great American Ball Park on Wednesday to watch the dismal 2022 season come to an end (with loss No. 100) and it left the team with its lowest attendance total since 1984. The Reds drew 1,395,770 fans this season, which...
