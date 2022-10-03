ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Tennessee's Department of Children's Services under strain

Knoxville's DCS office has seen an influx in the past few years regarding the number of children they're serving and not enough foster families to fill the need. It's a problem they're seeing across the state. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services under …. Knoxville's DCS office has seen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Take a self-guided tour through the history of the secret city

Oak Ridge author Katatra Vasquez talks about her book, "Josie’s Hope: A Secret City Revealed" that's part of a self-guided tour. WATE Midday News. Take a self-guided tour through the history of the …. Oak Ridge author Katatra Vasquez talks about her book, "Josie’s Hope: A Secret City Revealed"...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WATE

TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’

As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Smoked Pickle Barbecue brings Texas-style to East Tennessee

TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Smoked Pickle Barbecue brings Texas inspired BBQ to the Taste of Turkey Creek, a style that embraces the flavors and traditions of an authentic picnic experience. At Taste of Turkey Creek there will be a lot of flavors to sample, almost two dozen in...
TEXAS STATE

