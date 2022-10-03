Read full article on original website
Tennessee's Department of Children's Services under strain
Knoxville's DCS office has seen an influx in the past few years regarding the number of children they're serving and not enough foster families to fill the need. It's a problem they're seeing across the state. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services under …. Knoxville's DCS office has seen...
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
9 of Tennessee’s spookiest destinations
It's the Halloween season and WKRN.com has you covered when it comes to exploring Tennessee's most haunted places.
Take a self-guided tour through the history of the secret city
Oak Ridge author Katatra Vasquez talks about her book, "Josie’s Hope: A Secret City Revealed" that's part of a self-guided tour. WATE Midday News. Take a self-guided tour through the history of the …. Oak Ridge author Katatra Vasquez talks about her book, "Josie’s Hope: A Secret City Revealed"...
Knoxville counselor wins Tennessee School Counselor of the Year
Green Magnet STEAM Academy teacher Emily Fain-Lynch has been recognized as the Tennessee School Counselor of the Year.
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
Knoxville investigation for overdose deaths lead to Michigan man’s arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man was arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three people in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested after police say he was a fugitive from justice...
Smoked Pickle Barbecue brings Texas-style to East Tennessee
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Smoked Pickle Barbecue brings Texas inspired BBQ to the Taste of Turkey Creek, a style that embraces the flavors and traditions of an authentic picnic experience. At Taste of Turkey Creek there will be a lot of flavors to sample, almost two dozen in...
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
‘We are raising violent offenders’: FBI data sheds light on Tennessee’s violent crime rate
Tennessee's violent crime rate is the highest of any state in the South and one of the worst in the country, according to new data from the FBI.
