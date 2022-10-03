Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
A&T air show grounded by Oak Park
SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
The Oakland Press
Interim coach will lead Royal Oak football on Friday, amid investigation into inappropriate language used by first-year head coach
Amid an investigation into inappropriate language used in addressing his team, first-year Royal Oak football coach Dustyn Truitt will not be leading the Ravens when they play Troy on Friday night, but the game will be held, as scheduled. Junior varsity coach Collin Campbell will be the interim head coach,...
The Oakland Press
Clark smashes Clarkston’s record book, helps Wolves hold off Lake Orion 45-41
LAKE ORION — There has been no shortage of great running backs in Clarkston’s football history. As of Friday, Ethan Clark doesn’t have to take a backseat to any of them. The senior back surpassed Ian Eriksen as the program’s all-time leading rusher while simultaneously setting a new single-game rushing record, all while leading Clarkston to a 45-41 victory over rival Lake Orion.
The Oakland Press
South Lyon’s Wisniewski earns medalist honors as Lions win 10th straight regional title
FARMINGTON HILLS — It’s not often South Lyon’s Gabby Tapp finds herself looking up at the competition. It’s even more rare for the senior to find herself trailing a teammate. She’s a two-time state champion. She’s the undisputed No. 1 golfer for the Lions....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion football
The Clarkston Wolves defeated the Lake Orion Dragons 45-41 in the OAA Red match-up played on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Lake Orion.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 girls golf regional at Farmington Hills Golf Club
South Lyon won the Division 2 girls golf regional Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Farmington Hills Golf Club. The Lions finished first, ahead of runner-up Farmington Hills Mercy and third place South Lyon East. All three teams advanced to the state finals.
The Oakland Press
Seaholm tops rival Groves to capture D2 regional tennis title
BEVERLY HILLS — Though the end result seemed inevitable Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t until Birmingham Seaholm’s Matteo Baccarini finished off his match in the finals at No. 4 singles that the Maples were finally able to celebrate a victory a long time in the making. Baccarini...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 3 Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop championship
The No. 2-ranked team in Division 1, Novi Detroit Catholic Central hosted Division 2’s No. 3-ranked Cranes of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood for the Catholic High School League’s Bishop Division championship game on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The game went to two overtime periods, before the Shamrocks’ Ali Jaffer scored the game-winner for a 3-2 CC victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 tennis regional at Birmingham Groves
Birmingham Seaholm topped the field at the Division 2 boys tennis regional at Birmingham Groves High School on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at Lakeland in Lakes Valley Conference volleyball action
Lakeland defeated Walled Lake Northern in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-14) on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to move into sole possession of first place in the Lakes Valley Conference.
The Oakland Press
Defense shines for Lakeland, keeps Eagles unbeaten with sweep of WL Northern
WHITE LAKE — The Lakeland volleyball team isn’t undefeated in 2022 just because it has a few power hitters. The Eagles definitely do, but they also have a standout defense that has been a difference maker in key Lakes Valley Conference matchups. That was the case on Thursday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Ali Jaffer’s golden goal gives Catholic Central double-overtime win over Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop Division title game
NOVI — With as much pressure as the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks put on the defense in the first overtime period of Wednesday’s Catholic League Bishop Division championship game, you could almost tell it was coming. Still, when CC senior Ali Jaffer trickled in the game winner from...
The Oakland Press
Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit
From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
The Oakland Press
Pilot gun buyback program launches this month
Details are set for firearm buybacks by seven county law enforcement agencies at four locations on Oct. 22. People turning in firearms will get generic Visa-type gift cards worth $100 for handguns; $200 for long guns; and $300 for assault rifles. People turning in guns will be asked for identifying information at the time of the buyback.
The Oakland Press
Plenty of funny business for metro area comedy fans this weekend
There’s never a bad time to have something to laugh about, and this weekend has a lot of it in the metro area. Here’s a few of the top choices:. • Mike Brody from SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters” and more hits the stage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle for four shows Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8. 310 South Troy St., Royal Oak. 248-542-9900 or comedycastle.com.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
South Lyon East High School on lockdown due to possible threat
(CBS DETROIT) - South Lyon East High School is on lockdown as police and K9 units investigate a reported threat, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Detectives say they do not believe the threat is credible, but the school is on lockdown as a precaution as they search the building.Police say that school officials were told a note was found in a bathroom this morning, which allegedly said someone in the school was armed and implied this person would begin shooting. School remains in session during the lockdown.The school is located at 52200 W. Ten Mile Road in Lyon Township.No further information has been given at this time.
The Oakland Press
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out
The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Comments / 0