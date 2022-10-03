ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

A&T air show grounded by Oak Park

SOUTHFIELD — In the first half of Friday’s game, Oak Park perfectly played a game of “keep away,” allowing the winless Knights to take a one-score lead to the break against the high-powered, OAA White-leading Southfield A&T. But in the second half, the Warriors retaliated with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Clark smashes Clarkston’s record book, helps Wolves hold off Lake Orion 45-41

LAKE ORION — There has been no shortage of great running backs in Clarkston’s football history. As of Friday, Ethan Clark doesn’t have to take a backseat to any of them. The senior back surpassed Ian Eriksen as the program’s all-time leading rusher while simultaneously setting a new single-game rushing record, all while leading Clarkston to a 45-41 victory over rival Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Seaholm tops rival Groves to capture D2 regional tennis title

BEVERLY HILLS —‌ Though the end result seemed inevitable Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t until Birmingham Seaholm’s Matteo Baccarini finished off his match in the finals at No. 4 singles that the Maples were finally able to celebrate a victory a long time in the making. Baccarini...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 3 Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop championship

The No. 2-ranked team in Division 1, Novi Detroit Catholic Central hosted Division 2’s No. 3-ranked Cranes of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood for the Catholic High School League’s Bishop Division championship game on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The game went to two overtime periods, before the Shamrocks’ Ali Jaffer scored the game-winner for a 3-2 CC victory.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Hayrides and Halloween activities abound in metro Detroit

From haunted houses and hayrides to trick or treating and spooky-themed activities, there are plenty of family-friendly (and candy-filled) activities to enjoy ahead of Halloween. Halloween activities/events. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pilot gun buyback program launches this month

Details are set for firearm buybacks by seven county law enforcement agencies at four locations on Oct. 22. People turning in firearms will get generic Visa-type gift cards worth $100 for handguns; $200 for long guns; and $300 for assault rifles. People turning in guns will be asked for identifying information at the time of the buyback.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Plenty of funny business for metro area comedy fans this weekend

There’s never a bad time to have something to laugh about, and this weekend has a lot of it in the metro area. Here’s a few of the top choices:. • Mike Brody from SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters” and more hits the stage at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle for four shows Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8. 310 South Troy St., Royal Oak. 248-542-9900 or comedycastle.com.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

South Lyon East High School on lockdown due to possible threat

(CBS DETROIT) - South Lyon East High School is on lockdown as police and K9 units investigate a reported threat, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Detectives say they do not believe the threat is credible, but the school is on lockdown as a precaution as they search the building.Police say that school officials were told a note was found in a bathroom this morning, which allegedly said someone in the school was armed and implied this person would begin shooting. School remains in session during the lockdown.The school is located at 52200 W. Ten Mile Road in Lyon Township.No further information has been given at this time.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out

The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
PONTIAC, MI

