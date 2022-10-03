ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Wittenberg University launches tuition-free program

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - In an effort to make private education more accessible to Ohio students, Wittenberg University has launched the Tiger Opportunity Program. Under the program, Ohio high school graduates who are eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant are now eligible to also receive the Wittenberg Tiger Opportunity Grant, which will cover the cost of tuition for first-time-in-college students through a combination of institutional, state, and federal financial aid.
Columbus tops the list of U.S. cities that swear the most, study finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is the most foul-mouthed city in the United States, according to a recent study by Preply. Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents in 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. Residents were asked how often they swear, the situations in which they swear the most, and even the age the used their first swear word.
Ohio woman convicted of shooting husband to death in his sleep

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio woman has been convicted of shooting and killing her husband in his sleep. A jury found 46-year-old Holli Osborn guilty Thursday of murdering Dr. Christopher Osborn, 50, who worked as a doctor in the Columbus area. The victim was found at the couple's...
ODOT District 7 completes US 35 Lane Expansion Project

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The US 35 Lane Expansion Project, which improved the corridor between I-75 in Dayton and I-675 in Greene County by increasing the route from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between Smithville Road and I-675, has been finished by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 7.
Video: Things kids flush down the toilet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members from Columbus GreenSpot received a tour of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities Southerly Wastewater Treatment Plant. A lot of science, engineering and water were involved but that wasn't all. Columbus GreenSpot shared a video of a variety of items that kids have flushed...
Project Woman hosts Candlelight Vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This October, Project Woman will recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a variety of events. On Thursday, October 6, a Candlelight Vigil was held at the Esplanade in downtown Springfield. The Candlelight Vigil had been held on the Project Woman campus for the past two years due to health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
