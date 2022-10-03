Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Buckeyes looking to dominate Michigan State in first road game of season
Justin Kinner of 1410 WING-AM talked Buckeyes and more Friday morning with Nathan Edwards and Elyse Coulter. Ohio State is playing its first road game of the season at Michigan State on Saturday. You can watch the game on ABC 22. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 8: Beavercreek vs. Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Beavercreek Beavers take on the Miamisburg Vikings in Miamisburg, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/f-5LWt7sqY/
dayton247now.com
Wittenberg University launches tuition-free program
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - In an effort to make private education more accessible to Ohio students, Wittenberg University has launched the Tiger Opportunity Program. Under the program, Ohio high school graduates who are eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant are now eligible to also receive the Wittenberg Tiger Opportunity Grant, which will cover the cost of tuition for first-time-in-college students through a combination of institutional, state, and federal financial aid.
dayton247now.com
Columbus tops the list of U.S. cities that swear the most, study finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is the most foul-mouthed city in the United States, according to a recent study by Preply. Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents in 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. Residents were asked how often they swear, the situations in which they swear the most, and even the age the used their first swear word.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Brown visits semiconductor component manufacturer, discusses Chips Act impact
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) made a visit to Clark County Wednesday to discuss how the recently passed Chips and Science Act supports Ohio manufacturers, and will position Ohio to lead in the semiconductor industry. Silfex Inc., a division of Lam Research Corporation, makes parts used...
dayton247now.com
Ohio woman convicted of shooting husband to death in his sleep
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio woman has been convicted of shooting and killing her husband in his sleep. A jury found 46-year-old Holli Osborn guilty Thursday of murdering Dr. Christopher Osborn, 50, who worked as a doctor in the Columbus area. The victim was found at the couple's...
dayton247now.com
Springfield High School students pack nearly 30,000 lunches for children in South Africa
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, more than 100 Springfield High School students took part in a service project that packed meals for children in Lesotho, a nation in South Africa. SHS has collaborated with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative (LNI) to offer a food pack for the fourth consecutive year....
dayton247now.com
ODOT District 7 completes US 35 Lane Expansion Project
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The US 35 Lane Expansion Project, which improved the corridor between I-75 in Dayton and I-675 in Greene County by increasing the route from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between Smithville Road and I-675, has been finished by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Video: Things kids flush down the toilet
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members from Columbus GreenSpot received a tour of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities Southerly Wastewater Treatment Plant. A lot of science, engineering and water were involved but that wasn't all. Columbus GreenSpot shared a video of a variety of items that kids have flushed...
dayton247now.com
Meet the Gang of Seamstresses: Sewing easily accessible shirts for cancer patients
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Supporting cancer patients can be done in a variety of ways, but sometimes it's as simple as a shirt. Dayton 24/7 Now's Megan O’Rourke was able to meet Patricia Cochran, self proclaimed "gang leader" of the "gang of seamstresses." When one of her friends...
dayton247now.com
Project Woman hosts Candlelight Vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This October, Project Woman will recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a variety of events. On Thursday, October 6, a Candlelight Vigil was held at the Esplanade in downtown Springfield. The Candlelight Vigil had been held on the Project Woman campus for the past two years due to health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0