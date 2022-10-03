Read full article on original website
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Steam pub on the 600 block of Second Street Pike. One of the calls was from the shooter who told dispatchers he was going to wait on scene. As police arrived, they took the shooter into custody. There were two males in the parking lot, ages 28 and 30 who were deceased.
TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.FedEx released a statement about the shooting:"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident.
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
Roxborough High School in Philadelphia made national news September 27, 2022. Five students were shot and one was killed after they got done playing a scrimmage game at the Roxborough Football Field. A $40,000 reward has been issued for information on who did it and a conviction. You can still claim the reward. Police named a person of interest and he is a 16 year old juvenile. If you know where he is, police want to hear from you.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
