“Mom get up, there is water all over the house.” Kentucky Emergency Management answers questions on FEMA buyout program

Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Knott County officials warn against flood-related scams
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While thousands have come to Eastern Kentucky with the intention of helping flood victims, some have other ideas. A warrant has been issued for Christian Soehnlein, a man from Somerset who is accused of taking $4,000 from an elderly woman without completing any work. “This particular...
FAKY announces ‘Big Idea’ for EKY housing; nonprofits to build multiple homes for flood survivors
Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) as well as its partners and funders are calling it a plan that cannot wait. FAKY and Fahe have joined forces with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., both nonprofit affordable housing developers, to build 16 new homes for survivors of the recent flooding. Four new homes will be built in each of the region’s hardest hit counties — Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry, with HOMES constructing four homes in Letcher County and HDA building the other 12 in Breathitt, Knott and Perry.
wymt.com
ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies. ”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller...
Body found on creek bank ID’d as missing Kentucky flood victim, coroner says
A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Whitesburg VFW raises money for KSP Troopers affected by floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg VFW Post 5829 gave checks on Thursday to first responders affected by the floods. Whitesburg VFW Commander Jay Perkins said several troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard lost everything to the flood. “One of our troopers out of the Hazard post, he lost...
wymt.com
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter receives large donation for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) received a large donation from Petco Love and PetSmart Charities. Both charities donated $25,000 each in disaster relief funds for a donation of $50,000 going to the animal shelter. The donation will help KRRAS care for the hundreds of...
WSAZ
Rheumatology with Pikeville Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you have issues with your bones or your joints, finding the right care for you can be tough. Dr. Travis Sizemore, Rheumatologist with Pikeville Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the different things they can treat. This segment...
wymt.com
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
MIZE, Ky. (WKYT) - “Spay and neuter your pets” was the mantra of Bob Barker and remains the message preached by animal welfare advocates everywhere. But some say that a growing struggle for space in animal shelters across the country shows that far too many pet owners are not listening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
wymt.com
Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.
Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
wvih.com
Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified
The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
wymt.com
Community reflects on months since flood, after missing Breathitt Co. woman found dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two months ago, Breathitt County families stepped inside their homes for the first time after the flood. Today, this is what is left for so many, just the plot of land they were build on. Remnants that they’d once been there, but nothing else. “Now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Collision on KY Route 680 in Floyd County, Kentucky
LANGLEY, KY – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 9, Pikeville is reporting the following. KSP Post 9 received a call on October 02, 2022, at 4:41 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 680 in the Langley community of Floyd County. KSP Troopers from Post...
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 Jenny Wiley Festival pres. by Prestonsburg Tourism
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a beautiful day for a festival in downtown Prestonsburg as the 2022 Jenny Wiley Festival kicked off on Thursday. Several festivalgoers tried their hand at what we do everyday: talking about the weather! You can see all the guest weather segments from today below.
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
wymt.com
Fire at a school home in Jackson left family with nothing
Jackson, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week a home on the Mount Carmel School campus went up into flames. The maintenance man at the school and his family were living in the house. Headmaster, Brian Rauschenberger said it didn’t take the house long to go from smoke to flames.
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
wymt.com
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
Comments / 3