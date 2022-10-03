“Mom get up, there is water all over the house.” Kentucky Emergency Management answers questions on FEMA buyout program

Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) as well as its partners and funders are calling it a plan that cannot wait. FAKY and Fahe have joined forces with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., both nonprofit affordable housing developers, to build 16 new homes for survivors of the recent flooding. Four new homes will be built in each of the region’s hardest hit counties — Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry, with HOMES constructing four homes in Letcher County and HDA building the other 12 in Breathitt, Knott and Perry.

LETCHER COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO