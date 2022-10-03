ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

“Mom get up, there is water all over the house.” Kentucky Emergency Management answers questions on FEMA buyout program

By Keaton Hall
wymt.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
wymt.com

Knott County officials warn against flood-related scams

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While thousands have come to Eastern Kentucky with the intention of helping flood victims, some have other ideas. A warrant has been issued for Christian Soehnlein, a man from Somerset who is accused of taking $4,000 from an elderly woman without completing any work. “This particular...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

FAKY announces ‘Big Idea’ for EKY housing; nonprofits to build multiple homes for flood survivors

Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky (FAKY) as well as its partners and funders are calling it a plan that cannot wait. FAKY and Fahe have joined forces with the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., both nonprofit affordable housing developers, to build 16 new homes for survivors of the recent flooding. Four new homes will be built in each of the region’s hardest hit counties — Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry, with HOMES constructing four homes in Letcher County and HDA building the other 12 in Breathitt, Knott and Perry.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies. ”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller...
HAZARD, KY
Bluegrass Live

Body found on creek bank ID’d as missing Kentucky flood victim, coroner says

A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
County
Letcher County, KY
City
Jenkins, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Whitesburg VFW raises money for KSP Troopers affected by floods

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg VFW Post 5829 gave checks on Thursday to first responders affected by the floods. Whitesburg VFW Commander Jay Perkins said several troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard lost everything to the flood. “One of our troopers out of the Hazard post, he lost...
WHITESBURG, KY
WSAZ

Rheumatology with Pikeville Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you have issues with your bones or your joints, finding the right care for you can be tough. Dr. Travis Sizemore, Rheumatologist with Pikeville Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the different things they can treat. This segment...
PIKEVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School
wymt.com

Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.

Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified

The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash

LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Fire at a school home in Jackson left family with nothing

Jackson, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week a home on the Mount Carmel School campus went up into flames. The maintenance man at the school and his family were living in the house. Headmaster, Brian Rauschenberger said it didn’t take the house long to go from smoke to flames.
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
LOGAN, WV
wymt.com

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
BELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy