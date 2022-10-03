BATON ROUGE - LSU home games are often big events on the small screen, but Saturday's sold out game against Tennessee will be one for the silver screen!. If you're in the crowd, you might just get your 15 minutes of fame. Director Matthew Perkins is bringing Mike the Tiger to the big screen in his new movie, "The Mascot." You can read more about it here.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO