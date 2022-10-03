ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: front knocking back warmth over the weekend

The final day of the workweek will be rather warm ahead of an approaching front. That system will pass through without rain early this weekend as we near one month without substantial precipitation. Next 24 Hours: Expect clear skies overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the low 60s. Friday...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
wbrz.com

Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
BATON ROUGE, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus. Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Windward Islands
wbrz.com

Movie crew set to film for 'The Mascot' with Mike the Tiger at Saturday's LSU game

BATON ROUGE - LSU home games are often big events on the small screen, but Saturday's sold out game against Tennessee will be one for the silver screen!. If you're in the crowd, you might just get your 15 minutes of fame. Director Matthew Perkins is bringing Mike the Tiger to the big screen in his new movie, "The Mascot." You can read more about it here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday

BATON ROUGE - An officer reportedly shot a suspect after he was fired upon while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer was responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when someone opened fire on him.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mike the Tiger set to become movie star in upcoming film 'The Mascot'

BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen cameras captured each play in Death Valley from the sidelines Saturday as the Tigers took on the Tennessee Volunteers. It's a usual gameday sight, but this time, there was an extra camera rolling on Mike the Tiger. A crew followed the famous feline, filming a movie called 'The Mascot.'
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Rev. Jesse Bilberry, longtime Southern University administrator and local pastor, has died

BATON ROUGE - Reverend Dr. Jesse Bilberry Jr., a longtime administrator at Southern University and local pastor, has died, university officials said Saturday. Bilberry's tenure at the university spanned 15 years. He was the first director of Southern's Freshman Complex and later went on to direct the school's first Office of High School Relations before taking on the role of admissions director.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Texas A&M-Commerce upends #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 19/20 Southeastern Louisiana University football team dropped a 31-28 decision to Texas A&M-Commerce in Southland Conference action Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium. The loss was the first of the season at home for SLU (3-3, 1-1 SLC) and spoiled the Lions' Homecoming celebration. Texas...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Brian Kelly and family give $1 million for new sports facility

BATON ROUGE -- A new and improved training room and recovery suite at LSU’s Football Operations Facility will happen thanks, in part, to coach Brian Kelly and his family. The Tiger Athletic Foundation on Friday announced that the coach and his family have given $1 million to the project.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Southern Jags beat down Prairie View A&M, 45-13 in Eric Dooley's return

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. - The Southern University Jaguars scored 45 points against Prairie View A&M Saturday night, bludgeoning Head Coach Eric Dooley's former team. The Prairie View Panthers kept it close in the first half, going into halftime with a 13-10 lead over the Jaguars. But the Jags completely took over in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points to close out with a 45-13 win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

No. 25 LSU loses to No. 8 Tennessee 40-13

BATON ROUGE - No. 25 LSU got dominated by No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday morning in all phases of the game. Tennessee got the 40-13 win. Vols QB Hendon Hooker picked apart the Tigers' defense, having 239 yards through the air, and two scores and 63 yards rushing. The Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA

