Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Thursday PM Forecast: front knocking back warmth over the weekend
The final day of the workweek will be rather warm ahead of an approaching front. That system will pass through without rain early this weekend as we near one month without substantial precipitation. Next 24 Hours: Expect clear skies overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the low 60s. Friday...
wbrz.com
Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
wbrz.com
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
wbrz.com
Mayor proposing new fee to fund drainage plan; find out how much it would cost you
BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office released a detailed proposal Thursday laying out an updated drainage plan that would impose a new fee on residents across East Baton Rouge Parish. The Stormwater Utility fee will be applied as a city-parish fee on residents' tax bills, meaning the East Baton Rouge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
wbrz.com
Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus. Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.
wbrz.com
Amid push for new stormwater fee, some frustrated EBR homeowners say it's long overdue
BATON ROUGE - Things in the Morning Glen subdivision looked much different Thursday than they did in May 2021. "The creek in the back is coming up, and then it backs up here at the drains, so it comes in front and back at my house," homeowner Lynee Crochet said.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for band of car burglars accused of targeting upscale Denham Springs homes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a band of car burglars seen breaking into vehicles outside upscale homes in Livingston Parish this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the thieves burglarized cars in subdivisions off Dunn Road in Denham Springs on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Surveillance from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Movie crew set to film for 'The Mascot' with Mike the Tiger at Saturday's LSU game
BATON ROUGE - LSU home games are often big events on the small screen, but Saturday's sold out game against Tennessee will be one for the silver screen!. If you're in the crowd, you might just get your 15 minutes of fame. Director Matthew Perkins is bringing Mike the Tiger to the big screen in his new movie, "The Mascot." You can read more about it here.
wbrz.com
Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday
BATON ROUGE - An officer reportedly shot a suspect after he was fired upon while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer was responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when someone opened fire on him.
wbrz.com
Mike the Tiger set to become movie star in upcoming film 'The Mascot'
BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen cameras captured each play in Death Valley from the sidelines Saturday as the Tigers took on the Tennessee Volunteers. It's a usual gameday sight, but this time, there was an extra camera rolling on Mike the Tiger. A crew followed the famous feline, filming a movie called 'The Mascot.'
wbrz.com
Hours after Crime Stoppers post, LSUPD arrests suspect in campus burglaries
BATON ROUGE - Hours after Capital Region Crime Stoppers made a social media post asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in two burglaries on LSU, officials reported the man had been arrested. The original Facebook post from Crime Stoppers asked for anyone with information regarding the man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Rev. Jesse Bilberry, longtime Southern University administrator and local pastor, has died
BATON ROUGE - Reverend Dr. Jesse Bilberry Jr., a longtime administrator at Southern University and local pastor, has died, university officials said Saturday. Bilberry's tenure at the university spanned 15 years. He was the first director of Southern's Freshman Complex and later went on to direct the school's first Office of High School Relations before taking on the role of admissions director.
wbrz.com
Texas A&M-Commerce upends #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 19/20 Southeastern Louisiana University football team dropped a 31-28 decision to Texas A&M-Commerce in Southland Conference action Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium. The loss was the first of the season at home for SLU (3-3, 1-1 SLC) and spoiled the Lions' Homecoming celebration. Texas...
wbrz.com
Brian Kelly and family give $1 million for new sports facility
BATON ROUGE -- A new and improved training room and recovery suite at LSU’s Football Operations Facility will happen thanks, in part, to coach Brian Kelly and his family. The Tiger Athletic Foundation on Friday announced that the coach and his family have given $1 million to the project.
wbrz.com
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money. Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December 2020 to...
wbrz.com
Thieves stole cars from collision center, crashed into each other while fleeing deputies
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two suspects after they stole two vehicles from a collision center and drove away before crashing into each other and fleeing the scene on foot. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that early Friday morning deputies responded to the Complete Collision on...
wbrz.com
Southern Jags beat down Prairie View A&M, 45-13 in Eric Dooley's return
PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. - The Southern University Jaguars scored 45 points against Prairie View A&M Saturday night, bludgeoning Head Coach Eric Dooley's former team. The Prairie View Panthers kept it close in the first half, going into halftime with a 13-10 lead over the Jaguars. But the Jags completely took over in the second half, scoring 35 unanswered points to close out with a 45-13 win.
wbrz.com
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into 'Day of Hope' trip
BATON ROUGE – Despite Thursday night's lengthy, contentious meeting, the East Baton Rouge school board won't endorse an investigation into wrongdoing at the "Day of Hope" field trip. Late in the meeting, the school system didn't sign off on a resolution that would formally approve the ongoing internal investigation...
wbrz.com
No. 25 LSU loses to No. 8 Tennessee 40-13
BATON ROUGE - No. 25 LSU got dominated by No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday morning in all phases of the game. Tennessee got the 40-13 win. Vols QB Hendon Hooker picked apart the Tigers' defense, having 239 yards through the air, and two scores and 63 yards rushing. The Tigers...
Comments / 0