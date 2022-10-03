Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Family displaced after Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
newschannel20.com
Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
newschannel20.com
Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
newschannel20.com
Trunk or Treat in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Free jack-o-lantern carving in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can carve pumpkins with your family without the mess at home. Carve for the Carillon is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon. The event is free, pumpkins will be provided, and all you have...
newschannel20.com
Cocktails for a Cure at Win, Lose or Draught
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — People were able to grab a drink for a good cause Thursday night as Win, Lose or Draught hosted Cocktails for a Cure. It's all a part of the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors. Local celebrities, such as Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, bartended to help...
newschannel20.com
Youth Charity Horse Show comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The 40th Annual Youth Charity Horse Show kicked off Friday. The Youth Charity Horse Show offers kids the chance to show off their skills with riders of a similar age. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday...
newschannel20.com
Illinois awards final payment for Rebuild Illinois capital program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments. Projects used with the money were road and bridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
5 Springfield residents indicted for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents are facing charges after being accused of fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds. They were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sean Jackson, 32, was charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in...
newschannel20.com
Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
newschannel20.com
United Way teaming up with local restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County Sheriff's Department gets body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is one of several states to require their police officers to wear body cameras. They are required to wear them under the SAFE-T Act that was signed earlier this year. Some Central Illinois Sheriff's Departments have had their officers wearing body cameras for some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 29
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Eight people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 29 at Kennedy Road, just east of Taylorville. It happened around 12:25 p.m. Illinois State Police (ISP) say three vehicles were slowing or stopped in northbound traffic in a construction zone when a box truck rear-ended one of the vehicles.
newschannel20.com
Group offers free private flights for abortions, gender-affirming care
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Patients wanting an abortion can get a free flight to an abortion facility. An Illinois non-profit group Elevated Access recently launched free private flights for patients wanting an abortion or gender-affirming care. Elevated Access accepts referrals from patient care organizations and transports clients in light...
newschannel20.com
Arrest made in 2021 murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
newschannel20.com
Woman arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois woman was arrested on methamphetamine charges. April Bigler was charged on Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and prior unlawful possession of controlled substance conviction. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Bigler was found on Tuesday with...
newschannel20.com
Another state's attorney and sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Another state's attorney and sheriff are suing over the SAFE-T Act. This time Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine are suing Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. In their statement, they argue the SAFE-T Act violates...
newschannel20.com
FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
newschannel20.com
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
Comments / 0