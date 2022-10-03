ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Family displaced after Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two adults and four children are looking for somewhere else to stay after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 3:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Moundford Court. When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Public invited to wooden grain elevator program in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to attend an event in Atlanta, Ill., that reflects on the city’s agricultural role and architecture through the still-standing JH Hawes Wooden Grain Elevator. Bill Kemp, of the McLean County Museum of History, will lead the program titled, "Wooden Grain...
ATLANTA, IL
newschannel20.com

Trunk or Treat in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Springfield, IL
Business
City
Springfield, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Florida Industry
Springfield, IL
Industry
Orlando, FL
Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
newschannel20.com

Free jack-o-lantern carving in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can carve pumpkins with your family without the mess at home. Carve for the Carillon is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon. The event is free, pumpkins will be provided, and all you have...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Cocktails for a Cure at Win, Lose or Draught

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — People were able to grab a drink for a good cause Thursday night as Win, Lose or Draught hosted Cocktails for a Cure. It's all a part of the Land of Lincoln Pink Warriors. Local celebrities, such as Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, bartended to help...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Youth Charity Horse Show comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The 40th Annual Youth Charity Horse Show kicked off Friday. The Youth Charity Horse Show offers kids the chance to show off their skills with riders of a similar age. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois awards final payment for Rebuild Illinois capital program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments. Projects used with the money were road and bridge...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ne Springfield
newschannel20.com

5 Springfield residents indicted for COVID-19 relief fund fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents are facing charges after being accused of fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds. They were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sean Jackson, 32, was charged with two counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur Macon County Senior Center offering flu and COVID-19 booster

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., is offering flu and COVID-19 boosters. You can get your shots starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Macon County Health Department will be administering the shots. Officials are asking you to bring your...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

United Way teaming up with local restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangamon County Sheriff's Department gets body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is one of several states to require their police officers to wear body cameras. They are required to wear them under the SAFE-T Act that was signed earlier this year. Some Central Illinois Sheriff's Departments have had their officers wearing body cameras for some...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
newschannel20.com

8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 29

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Eight people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 29 at Kennedy Road, just east of Taylorville. It happened around 12:25 p.m. Illinois State Police (ISP) say three vehicles were slowing or stopped in northbound traffic in a construction zone when a box truck rear-ended one of the vehicles.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Group offers free private flights for abortions, gender-affirming care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Patients wanting an abortion can get a free flight to an abortion facility. An Illinois non-profit group Elevated Access recently launched free private flights for patients wanting an abortion or gender-affirming care. Elevated Access accepts referrals from patient care organizations and transports clients in light...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Arrest made in 2021 murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in 2021 in Decatur. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, of Decatur, was arrested in Mattoon and booked into the Macon County Jail on a first-degree murder arrest warrant. On...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois woman was arrested on methamphetamine charges. April Bigler was charged on Wednesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and prior unlawful possession of controlled substance conviction. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Bigler was found on Tuesday with...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Another state's attorney and sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Another state's attorney and sheriff are suing over the SAFE-T Act. This time Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine are suing Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. In their statement, they argue the SAFE-T Act violates...
COLES COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

FNR Week 7: Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Williamsville Bullets take on the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans in our October 7 Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of the season's games...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Local library explains policies on banned books

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
LINCOLN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy