ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

National memorial honors fallen East Tennessee firefighters

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0uFl_0iKYaxqE00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fallen East Tennessee firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored at a national memorial service.

Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial service. There are several east Tennessee firefighters who will be honored during the ceremony.

“Every time we answer the call, it’s always a wild card. We never know what call we’re going on. We think we know, but every call is different,” said Knoxville Fire Department Chaplain Paul Trumpore.

Firefighters put their lives on the line responding to those calls. Sometimes, they lose their lives, and it’s their sacrifices that are honored by The National Fallen Firefighter’s Foundation.

“It usually memorializes about 100 firefighters a year,” Trumpore said. “This year we have 148. We’ve had a lot from COVID in the past two years.”

This past year, two East Tennessee firefighters died from COVID-19 that they may have caught in the line of duty.

‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex

Trumpore explained, “ Ronald Gene Spitzer from Rocky Top Fire Department. He died a year ago last January, and also, a year ago last January, we had John H. Clift at Rural Metro Fire Department.” Spitzer was 65.

Regarding Spitzer, Trumpore said, “I helped to teach public fire education in the school system up in Anderson County as a guest a couple of years ago and so I taught with him.”

Clift was 64. Trumpore said he worked with him as well,

“I actually worked with him many years ago when I worked in the county. Always very loving, very giving, very supportive of people.”

Trumpore said his job is to make sure all of our East Tennessee firefighters are honored at the national memorial. While going through files he found one missing name from several decades ago.

“30 years ago, we had a man by the name of James White , he worked for the Tennessee division of forestry. He lived in Briceville, Tennessee, which is also in Anderson county, and he died of a massive stroke after some brush fires they’d been fighting.”

Now Trumpore says White won’t be forgotten along with the rest of our East Tennessee fire heroes. Trumpore adds that a total of five Tennessee firefighters will be honored.

The other two are Steve Perry from East Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department and Terry Lee Watts from Shelby County Fire Department.

Fallen Loudon County Officer honored with Three Stars of Tennessee Award

The national memorial service will take place on October 8 – 9. Family members of the fallen will be escorted by east Tennessee firefighters. Thousands are expected to attend the event.

Robert L. Blankenship is one of several East Tennessee firefighters who’ve already been honored at the memorial. Blankenship was a captain at Knoxville Fire Department and died in 2003 due to a heart attack while on the job. He was 55 years old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

Related
WATE

Tennessee's Department of Children's Services under strain

Knoxville's DCS office has seen an influx in the past few years regarding the number of children they're serving and not enough foster families to fill the need. It's a problem they're seeing across the state. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services under …. Knoxville's DCS office has seen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Emmitsburg, MD
Government
City
Knoxville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Emmitsburg, MD
City
Briceville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Perry
Person
James White
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Take a self-guided tour through the history of the secret city

Oak Ridge author Katatra Vasquez talks about her book, "Josie’s Hope: A Secret City Revealed" that's part of a self-guided tour. WATE Midday News. Take a self-guided tour through the history of the …. Oak Ridge author Katatra Vasquez talks about her book, "Josie’s Hope: A Secret City Revealed"...
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Brush Fires#Knoxville Fire Department#Rocky Top Fire Department
WATE

TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WATE

Reward extended in man's murder case

An East Tennessee family is still searching for answers, six years after their son Ryan Trent was killed in an apparent homicide. An East Tennessee family is still searching for answers, six years after their son Ryan Trent was killed in an apparent homicide. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services under...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County Schools announces spring 2023 commencement schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While Knox County seniors are about two months into their final year of high school, graduation is on the horizon and some dates have been set. Knox County Schools released the graduation commencement schedule for the Class of 2023 on Friday. Ceremonies are expected to take place from May 18 through June 2.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy