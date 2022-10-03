Read full article on original website
WGME
Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
WGME
Augusta police arrest juvenile suspect in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a juvenile suspect in an armed robbery at the Big Apple on Stone Street. Police say the suspect entered the store on September 27, showed a gun, and demanded cash and merchandise. Police stopped a vehicle on Thursday on Memorial Drive in Augusta and...
wgan.com
Police search Portland apartment as part of criminal investigation
Portland Police say roads were briefly closed near Grant St. while a search warrant was executed at an apartment building. Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham says the search happened around noon on Friday. The department’s Special Reaction Team was used to execute the warrant, and the building was secured within a few minutes.
WGME
Bail set at $5,000 cash for Saco woman accused of taking kids, setting off AMBER alert
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Saco mother accused of taking her own children and setting off an AMBER alert this week is now barred from seeing her kids. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco appeared before a judge Friday in Biddeford. She's accused of taking her two children from a home...
WGME
Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
WGME
Auburn man pleads guilty for role in marijuana trafficking operation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An Auburn man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing more than 50 marijuana plants and possessing more than 110 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. According to court records, law enforcement searched 38-year-old Brian Bilodeau’s Auburn home on February 27, 2018....
WGME
Maine driver charged with manslaughter, criminal OUI for Turner hit-and-run
A Sabattus woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit and killed a woman in Turner over the summer. A grand jury indicted 37-year-old Amber Smith on Tuesday on charges including manslaughter and criminal OUI. In July, police say Smith hit and killed 46-year-old Tina White, striking her...
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children
In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text
An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
WGME
'We will all miss them': 2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A plane crashed in Arundel on Wednesday, killing two construction company executives who were aboard. Police say the single-engine plane crashed in the woods off Route 1 around 2 p.m. near Wiers' Motors. Investigators say both the pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and the passenger,...
NECN
Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine
Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
WMTW
Maine mother accused of killing son blames his sister for some injuries
BELFAST, Maine — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son. Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June 2021 after Trefethen and her mother brought him to the hospital...
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
WGME
'It was not flying weather:' Investigation launched into what caused Arundel plane crash
ARUNDEL (WGME) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane crash that killed two well-known businessmen in Arundel Wednesday. Federal investigators from the NTSB are on the scene in a heavily wooded area near Route 1. The FAA says the Beechcraft A36 single-engine plane was on a...
WCVB
Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts
An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
WGME
Sugar Houses open up for Maine Maple Fall Fest
BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia visiting his farm to sample their apple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple...
WGME
Pumpkinfest parade takes over Damariscotta
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME)—The Damariscotta pumpkinfest parade filled the streets Saturday afternoon. Pumpkin art was on display across town, as street performers were entertaining the crowds. A regatta will kick off Sunday at noon at the Riverfront to finish out the mid-coast festivities. Last weekend, our chief Meteorologist, Charlie Lopresti won...
WGME
Volunteers help clean up neglected cemetery in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) – A cemetery in Winslow, established in 1772, has been neglected for decades. CBS 13 Photojournalist David Hill discovered that volunteers, a little bit of expertise and a lot of hard work can bring new life to this piece of central Maine history. A new sign for...
WGME
Summer clam die-off in Brunswick linked to high heat, warming waters and runoff
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- It was one of the largest die-off events in nearly five year and now officials in the town of Brunswick believe some of the impacts of climate change may be to blame. The die-off impacted at least four acres of clam beds in a number of coves...
WGME
Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
