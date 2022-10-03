ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

WGME

Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
WGME

Augusta police arrest juvenile suspect in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a juvenile suspect in an armed robbery at the Big Apple on Stone Street. Police say the suspect entered the store on September 27, showed a gun, and demanded cash and merchandise. Police stopped a vehicle on Thursday on Memorial Drive in Augusta and...
wgan.com

Police search Portland apartment as part of criminal investigation

Portland Police say roads were briefly closed near Grant St. while a search warrant was executed at an apartment building. Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham says the search happened around noon on Friday. The department’s Special Reaction Team was used to execute the warrant, and the building was secured within a few minutes.
WGME

Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
WGME

Auburn man pleads guilty for role in marijuana trafficking operation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An Auburn man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing more than 50 marijuana plants and possessing more than 110 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. According to court records, law enforcement searched 38-year-old Brian Bilodeau’s Auburn home on February 27, 2018....
97.5 WOKQ

Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text

An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
NECN

Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine. The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road. The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul...
WGME

Sugar Houses open up for Maine Maple Fall Fest

BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia visiting his farm to sample their apple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple...
WGME

Pumpkinfest parade takes over Damariscotta

DAMARISCOTTA (WGME)—The Damariscotta pumpkinfest parade filled the streets Saturday afternoon. Pumpkin art was on display across town, as street performers were entertaining the crowds. A regatta will kick off Sunday at noon at the Riverfront to finish out the mid-coast festivities. Last weekend, our chief Meteorologist, Charlie Lopresti won...
WGME

Volunteers help clean up neglected cemetery in Winslow

WINSLOW (WGME) – A cemetery in Winslow, established in 1772, has been neglected for decades. CBS 13 Photojournalist David Hill discovered that volunteers, a little bit of expertise and a lot of hard work can bring new life to this piece of central Maine history. A new sign for...
WGME

Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen

KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
