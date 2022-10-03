Read full article on original website
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends
Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.
Pixel 7's Photo Unblur Fixes Your Old And Pixelated Photos
The newly announced Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring minor hardware amendments over the previous-generation Pixel smartphones. There are, however, some notable software improvements to back up the meager hardware upgrade. Among these, the phones have received a new Photo Unblur feature that will let you improve the quality of any old photo stored in your Google Photos.
Google Pixel Watch Pairs Wear OS With Fitbit Fitness Smarts
Google has unveiled its entry into the premium smartwatch market at Made by Google '22. The Pixel Watch promises to offer unique styling, fitness tracking, decent battery life, and a not-so-unique but still new safety feature. While the company owns a well-known Smartwatch brand, this is the first watch it has slapped its own name on.
The Best Free Google Calendar Alternatives
Calendars are a staple for busy entrepreneurs and employees at all levels. Google Calendar is a popular app that can help you manage tasks, set reminders, and plan your week. It comes pre-installed on Android devices and is fairly easy to use. While Google Calendar is an excellent app, better alternatives do exist. It's not a solution that fits all individuals, for various reasons. For example, you need a Google account to use Google Calendar. You also can't use Google Calendar if you're not connected to the internet.
How To Backup Your iPhone To iCloud
Most of us take our iPhones everywhere. They carry essential data like photos, videos, text messages, and app data. But iPhones can get lost or damaged, and while that can be terribly painful, you can always replace them. Recovering lost data is not so simple, and it's outright impossible if you haven't been consistently backing up your data.
TikTok Is Laying Groundwork For Live Online Shopping In The US
The days of watching QVC on cable are nearly behind us, but a new trend is replacing it. The U.S. may finally get livestream shopping in a big way via TikTok.
The Carriers Offering Free Google Pixel 7 Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Less than one month ago, the iPhone 14 was revealed in all of its next-gen glory. It wouldn't be a new phone season without a little competition, however. Google revealed its brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, and it sounds like a worthy competitor to the recent iPhone lineup. It also seems like a much more cost-effective alternative, coming in at a base MSRP of $599 compared to the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22's $799 baseline.
Google Nest Rolls Out New Wired Doorbell And WiFi Pro As Nest Renew Launches For Everyone
Google's Pixel 7 event is happening this week, but fans don't have to wait that long for a look at its latest generation of smart home devices.
The Best Smartphones Of 2022 Ranked
The worldwide smartphone market slowed down slightly in 2022, but that didn't stop some manufacturers from making a few fantastic flagship devices for those consumers looking for an upgrade. This year, most major manufacturers decided to polish the rough edges of last year's devices instead of making big waves. That...
Google's Pixel Event Took Some Major Shots At Apple
Google didn't waste the opportunity to take some potshots at Apple during its Pixel 7 event, though it stopped short of calling out the company by name.
Google Pixel Tablet And Magnetic Dock Revealed, But You'll Have To Wait
Google has given Android fans a better look at its previously-teased Pixel Tablet, but it wasn't as exciting as some had hoped. Here's what we know so far.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Brings Tensor G2 To The Forefront
The Google Pixel 7 Pro works with a Tensor G2 chip that allows it to take more clear, sharp, colorful photos -- including pro-level zoom at any magnification.
10 Best Android Browsers In 2022
Many different browsers are available for Android users, but some are better than others. These are the best Android browsers for security and function.
How To Download YouTube Videos On Desktop
YouTube is the place to go for just about any kind of video you want to watch — from cute ASMR videos of turtles eating fruits to epic life hacks or tutorials. But, you need an internet connection to stream content on YouTube, and society hasn't yet advanced to the point where there's internet access everywhere all the time.
Google Pixel 7 Revealed: Better Than Just The Basics
As expected, Google today took the stage to introduce the Pixel 7 and the new Tensor G2 SoC at the center of it. Here's what's new with Google's flagship.
Apple's Touch ID Unlikely To Return To High-End iPhones Anytime Soon
Starting in 2013, Apple used a fingerprint-based authentication system called Touch ID as its chosen form of secure, biometric authentication. Touch ID first appeared on the iPhone 5s, and continued to be used on all iPhone models launched until 2016. Most tech enthusiasts and iPhone users would remember how Apple integrated the Touch ID sensor with the phone's home button. In 2017, however, the iPhone's tryst with Touch ID came to an abrupt end when Apple introduced the iPhone X.
Twitter Finally Rolls Out Edit Button, But Most Have To Wait
Twitter's edit button has taken another step toward becoming a standard feature, and the company is back with more information about its availability.
12 Best Uses For Old Computer Keyboards
Old keyboards don't have to go to the recycle bin or sit in a desk drawer for years to come. Try these ideas to remake keyboards into art or jewelry.
