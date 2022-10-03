ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends

Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Pixel 7's Photo Unblur Fixes Your Old And Pixelated Photos

The newly announced Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring minor hardware amendments over the previous-generation Pixel smartphones. There are, however, some notable software improvements to back up the meager hardware upgrade. Among these, the phones have received a new Photo Unblur feature that will let you improve the quality of any old photo stored in your Google Photos.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Google Pixel Watch Pairs Wear OS With Fitbit Fitness Smarts

Google has unveiled its entry into the premium smartwatch market at Made by Google '22. The Pixel Watch promises to offer unique styling, fitness tracking, decent battery life, and a not-so-unique but still new safety feature. While the company owns a well-known Smartwatch brand, this is the first watch it has slapped its own name on.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

The Best Free Google Calendar Alternatives

Calendars are a staple for busy entrepreneurs and employees at all levels. Google Calendar is a popular app that can help you manage tasks, set reminders, and plan your week. It comes pre-installed on Android devices and is fairly easy to use. While Google Calendar is an excellent app, better alternatives do exist. It's not a solution that fits all individuals, for various reasons. For example, you need a Google account to use Google Calendar. You also can't use Google Calendar if you're not connected to the internet.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Home Security#Private Security#Raspberry Pi
SlashGear

How To Backup Your iPhone To iCloud

Most of us take our iPhones everywhere. They carry essential data like photos, videos, text messages, and app data. But iPhones can get lost or damaged, and while that can be terribly painful, you can always replace them. Recovering lost data is not so simple, and it's outright impossible if you haven't been consistently backing up your data.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Carriers Offering Free Google Pixel 7 Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Less than one month ago, the iPhone 14 was revealed in all of its next-gen glory. It wouldn't be a new phone season without a little competition, however. Google revealed its brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, and it sounds like a worthy competitor to the recent iPhone lineup. It also seems like a much more cost-effective alternative, coming in at a base MSRP of $599 compared to the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22's $799 baseline.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SlashGear

The Best Smartphones Of 2022 Ranked

The worldwide smartphone market slowed down slightly in 2022, but that didn't stop some manufacturers from making a few fantastic flagship devices for those consumers looking for an upgrade. This year, most major manufacturers decided to polish the rough edges of last year's devices instead of making big waves. That...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Download YouTube Videos On Desktop

YouTube is the place to go for just about any kind of video you want to watch — from cute ASMR videos of turtles eating fruits to epic life hacks or tutorials. But, you need an internet connection to stream content on YouTube, and society hasn't yet advanced to the point where there's internet access everywhere all the time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SlashGear

Apple's Touch ID Unlikely To Return To High-End iPhones Anytime Soon

Starting in 2013, Apple used a fingerprint-based authentication system called Touch ID as its chosen form of secure, biometric authentication. Touch ID first appeared on the iPhone 5s, and continued to be used on all iPhone models launched until 2016. Most tech enthusiasts and iPhone users would remember how Apple integrated the Touch ID sensor with the phone's home button. In 2017, however, the iPhone's tryst with Touch ID came to an abrupt end when Apple introduced the iPhone X.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy