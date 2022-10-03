ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: western Mass. pharmacy closures

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Residents in Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their Walgreens prescriptions. Western Mass News is getting answers on the ongoing pharmacy problems residents in the area are left dealing with. Just last month, the CVS Pharmacy on Northampton Street closed for repairs following a storm. A CVS Spokesperson told Western Mass News in a statement:
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: RMV walk-in appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers. Viewers reached out, wondering why the Registry of Motor Vehicles is not taking walk-in appointments for licenses and ID cards. We have gotten reports of appointment wait times being over two weeks in some locations, so Western Mass News reached out...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: concerns over speeding on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke have expressed concerns about speeding on one particular stretch of road, leaving many wondering what’s being done to slow down drivers. Western Mass News is getting answers after noticing a Facebook post on the Hello Holyoke Community Forum that was gaining...
HOLYOKE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fires strike two three-deckers in Worcester

WORCESTER - Two fires struck three-deckers at 23 West Boylston Drive and 183 Austin St. Friday afternoon and evening. Both were two-alarm fires with no firefighter injuries. The fire at West Boylston Drive is thought to have originated on the third floor where the damage is most extensive, with smoke and water damage on the...
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to Parker Street after car strikes tree

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Parkers Street early Saturday morning after a car struck a tree. According to Springfield Fire officials, the call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. An occupant was brought to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police said they were looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson was described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Pearson is a...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects

Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

