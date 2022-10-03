Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: western Mass. pharmacy closures
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Residents in Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their Walgreens prescriptions. Western Mass News is getting answers on the ongoing pharmacy problems residents in the area are left dealing with. Just last month, the CVS Pharmacy on Northampton Street closed for repairs following a storm. A CVS Spokesperson told Western Mass News in a statement:
OSHA fines Holyoke cannabis company Trulieve after employee’s death
On January 7, 2022, a West Springfield resident named Lorna McMurrey died of occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis while working at Trulieve Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: RMV walk-in appointments
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers. Viewers reached out, wondering why the Registry of Motor Vehicles is not taking walk-in appointments for licenses and ID cards. We have gotten reports of appointment wait times being over two weeks in some locations, so Western Mass News reached out...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns over speeding on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke have expressed concerns about speeding on one particular stretch of road, leaving many wondering what’s being done to slow down drivers. Western Mass News is getting answers after noticing a Facebook post on the Hello Holyoke Community Forum that was gaining...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman-owned Pure Life Soaps opens new store in West Springfield
After handcrafting all-natural organic soaps, Kay Hernandez is opening her first retail store in West Springfield.
Fires strike two three-deckers in Worcester
WORCESTER - Two fires struck three-deckers at 23 West Boylston Drive and 183 Austin St. Friday afternoon and evening. Both were two-alarm fires with no firefighter injuries. The fire at West Boylston Drive is thought to have originated on the third floor where the damage is most extensive, with smoke and water damage on the...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
RELATED PEOPLE
Springfield home healthcare agency falsely billed MassHealth
Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home care company and its CEO.
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
Driver with loaded gun crashes into 5 vehicles on Riverdale Street in West Springfield
After multiple crashes on Riverdale Street, a driver was found to have a suspended Massachusetts Driver's License and was allegedly in possession of a gun.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to Parker Street after car strikes tree
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Parkers Street early Saturday morning after a car struck a tree. According to Springfield Fire officials, the call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. An occupant was brought to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Operation Open Air: 3 arrested after search warrant on Pine Street in Holyoke
Three people from Holyoke were arrested after a search was conducted in an apartment on Tuesday.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Eyewitness News
RESOLVED: Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police said they were looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson was described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Pearson is a...
Sewage overflow in the Connecticut River in Holyoke
Recent rainfall is causing the city of Holyoke to alert the community of waste water being released into the Connecticut River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects
Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News...
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Springfield’s Graffiti Jam on Gasoline Alley to feature more than 20 artists
Springfield's 2nd annual public Graffiti Jam featuring more than 20 artists is to be held on Saturday.
Comments / 2