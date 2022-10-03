ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
cohaitungchi.com

13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA

You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing armadillo found safe at California zoo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Updated 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7:. Officials at the Sacramento Zoo said a missing armadillo was found safe Friday. The armadillo, which had been reported missing Thursday, was found approximately 192 feet from her enclosure by a member of the zoo staff, officials said in an email.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Sacramento baseball training facility hit by burglar

SACRAMENTO - Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from the Sacramento Sports Center this week. The center shared a photo of the suspect, hoping it will lead to his arrest. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the report of a burglary at the facility around...
SACRAMENTO, CA
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol

One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
IDAHO STATE
FOX40

DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.  The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.

