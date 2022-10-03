Read full article on original website
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
KCRA.com
Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
Here Are 3 Big New Criminal Justice Laws In California
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law bills designed to combat racial discrimination and socioecomic disadvantages in the justice system.
Missing armadillo found safe at California zoo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Updated 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7:. Officials at the Sacramento Zoo said a missing armadillo was found safe Friday. The armadillo, which had been reported missing Thursday, was found approximately 192 feet from her enclosure by a member of the zoo staff, officials said in an email.
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame
By the time Yuba City police found Joe Nevis on a sidewalk at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 24, 2016, they decided he was too drunk to take to jail, and instead had him taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville. Nevis spent 20 minutes at the hospital, where Dr. Hector...
California PepsiCo plants among first in the world to receive Tesla semi-truck
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area will see the worlds-first electric semi-truck hit the road as PepsiCo has announced that two local plants will add the Tesla Semi to their fleet. On Dec. 1 the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and the PepsiCo beverage plant in Sacramento will begin using the Tesla commercial truck. PepsiCo […]
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law
New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
CBS News
Sacramento baseball training facility hit by burglar
SACRAMENTO - Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from the Sacramento Sports Center this week. The center shared a photo of the suspect, hoping it will lead to his arrest. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the report of a burglary at the facility around...
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
‘I will kill you’: Former victim recalls being held by California kidnapping suspect
California's Merced County Sheriff's Office shared information Wednesday on the criminal past of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four missing family members.
DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
