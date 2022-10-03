Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Gerlach's Liquor StorePeter DillsPasadena, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
theavtimes.com
L.A. County Supervisors approve digital equity motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this week approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the county’s Internal Services Department (ISD) to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the county’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed...
theavtimes.com
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Lancaster
LANCASTER – A driver died Friday morning after he failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with another vehicle in an intersection near Lancaster, authorities said. The collision happened around 7:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the intersection of Avenue J and 140th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash
LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing into a vehicle that was exiting a private driveway in Lancaster, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:17 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on Avenue J west of 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
theavtimes.com
Registration open for annual Christmas Parade in Palmdale
PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, the city of Palmdale, and the Palmdale School District will host the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec.10. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Yellen Park, and then it will proceed east along East Avenue S, then north along 55th Street East before ending at Domenic Massari Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wild chase through Los Angeles County ends with crash, highway foot pursuit
California Highway Patrol officers arrested four people following a dramatic vehicle chase that began in the San Gabriel Valley and ended in Long Beach Tuesday morning. The chase began when police say a black BMW fled from a residential burglary in Walnut. The homeowner told authorities the suspects were in the garage. The driver then […]
theavtimes.com
LAX officials cut ribbon on new concourse at Terminal 3
Los Angeles International Airport officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a new concourse at Terminal 3, marking the completion of the third phase of construction on a new terminal. The terminal, built in 1961, was torn down in 2020 for a new facility. Eight out of...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Police Department to Begin Enforcement for Vehicles Parked on Parkways
Officers will also enforce vehicles parked on driveway aprons. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will soon begin to cite vehicles illegally parked on parkways and driveway aprons. According to city officials, on November 1, 2022, the Traffic Services Division of the SMPD will begin to enforce Santa Monica Municipal...
paininthepass.info
Driver ID In A Fatal Crash On Northbound I-15 Near Main St. In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Driver killed has been ID after a major crash involving three vehicles on northbound Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision. The crash happened about 4:50am Wednesday September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
theavtimes.com
Woman’s body discovered in drop slot of clothing collection box in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA – A woman’s body was found stuck in the drop slot of a clothing collection box in Santa Clarita Thursday morning. The discovery was made by a passerby around 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the area of Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road, according to a watch commander at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita station.
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto
Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
foxla.com
Venice residents, businesses fed up with homeless problem: 'It's disgusting'
LOS ANGELES - Residents and business owners in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood say they are fed up and tired of the homeless crisis plaguing the city. Several homeless people have been blamed for robberies, violent encounters and even a fire that destroyed multiple homes. Security cameras caught a violent encounter...
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
2 men arrested after being found in Apple Valley playground with loaded guns
Two men were arrested after being found in an Apple Valley playground with loaded guns over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway. A witness reported seeing several people arguing, when one of the suspects, 22-year-old Jovan DeLao, brandished a gun and told the […]
LA officials to announce launch of wait list for Section 8 vouchers
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to announce the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years Tuesday. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m....
foxla.com
VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
Comments / 0