Palmdale, CA

theavtimes.com

L.A. County Supervisors approve digital equity motion

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this week approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the county’s Internal Services Department (ISD) to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the county’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver died Friday morning after he failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with another vehicle in an intersection near Lancaster, authorities said. The collision happened around 7:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the intersection of Avenue J and 140th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing into a vehicle that was exiting a private driveway in Lancaster, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:17 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on Avenue J west of 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Registration open for annual Christmas Parade in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, the city of Palmdale, and the Palmdale School District will host the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec.10. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Yellen Park, and then it will proceed east along East Avenue S, then north along 55th Street East before ending at Domenic Massari Park.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

LAX officials cut ribbon on new concourse at Terminal 3

Los Angeles International Airport officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a new concourse at Terminal 3, marking the completion of the third phase of construction on a new terminal. The terminal, built in 1961, was torn down in 2020 for a new facility. Eight out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
paininthepass.info

Driver ID In A Fatal Crash On Northbound I-15 Near Main St. In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Driver killed has been ID after a major crash involving three vehicles on northbound Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision. The crash happened about 4:50am Wednesday September...
HESPERIA, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KTLA

Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto

Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
RIVERSIDE, CA

