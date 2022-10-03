10 Mile Music Hall launches new monthly concert series, Local’s Loot, where a lucky resident takes home all money collected at the door

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Discover what Summit has to offer with Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, local history and more
Denver’s Great American Beer Festival is happening Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, and the best breweries around are waiting to hear how their craft creations will measure up. In the meantime, folks are having their own samples either at the festival or the various off-site parties, tap takeovers and other related celebrations.
Summit Daily News
Breaking free of the crowds: Long lift lines in 2021-22 send riders into the backcountry, resort officials say
It is no secret that lift lines at ski resorts have been a source of contention over the last few seasons. Whether in or outside of Summit County, lengthy queues are one of the last things anyone wants to see when getting off the gondola or after returning back to the base of the mountain after a few breathtaking turns.
Summit Daily News
Vail creates fund for donations to Booth Heights site acquisition, preservation
VAIL — One day after Vail Resorts rejected a $12 million offer for the East Vail parcel — also known as Booth Heights — the Vail Town Council created, via a resolution, a fund for the public to be able to contribute funds to assist with costs associated with the town’s acquisition, preservation and protection of the site.
Summit Daily News
A Crested Butte couple just wanted better backpacking coffee. They made something so good NASA came calling.
CRESTED BUTTE — There’s a sticker on the industrial freeze-drying machine at the First Ascent coffee roaster in Crested Butte. It’s from a group promoting the diversity of Colorado’s startup businesses, describing the state’s agriculture to rocket science business breadth with the words “Farm to Spaceship.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Colorado gear merchants find untapped promise — and profit — in secondhand stuff
ASPEN — Steve Skadron, the three-term Aspen mayor who now serves as dean for Colorado Mountain College’s campuses in Aspen and Carbondale, has spent several years working on a plan to train Colorado Mountain College students on small-scale manufacturing and sewing, local and regional sourcing of materials, entrepreneurship and the principles of a circular economy that reuses materials and products for as long as possible. His dream is to see local manufacturing outposts across the Western Slope where gear can be repaired or recycled for a second user.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Dim the lights for birds at night
The second World Migratory Bird Day of this year is Saturday, Oct. 8. The 2022 theme focuses on light pollution and how to minimize this threat to migrating birds: “Dim the Lights for Birds at Night!” It reminds the world that the approximately 2% per year increase of light pollution can be reversed.
Summit Daily News
Coroner’s Ball returns to support survivor services in Summit County
The Coroner’s Ball will welcome community members on Saturday to an event fit for a Ghouls & Goblins’ Night Out. This weekend will be the first time that the Coroner’s Ball will be held since 2019, and event organizer Gail Marshall — who manages special projects for Survivor Support Services — said that she hopes Summit County residents come out to support the program.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Preschool fundraiser to make laughs with comedian Sam Adams
Summit County Preschool is ready to make you laugh. The nonprofit’s annual fundraiser returns this week with Denver-based Sam Adams to perform stand-up comedy as guests enjoy food, drinks and more. Preschool Executive Director Jennifer Tarrant wanted to refresh the event by decorating it like a comedy club and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
U.S. ski team announces final domestic calendar, including March return to Aspen
ASPEN — The countdown is officially on for World Cup skiing’s return to Aspen. U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Tuesday announced the final U.S. World Cup schedule, a lineup that includes the Aspen World Cup from March 3-5 on Aspen Mountain. Those races will include two men’s downhills (March 3 and 4) and a men’s super-G (March 5). March 1 and 2 are scheduled downhill training days.
Summit Daily News
OneBreckenridge.com wins Government Standard of Excellence award
OneBreckenridge.com, an online resource connecting Breckenridge residents with resources that address challenges unique to tourism destinations, won the 2022 Government Standard of Excellence from the Web Marketing Association. Each year, the association recognizes the best websites across 96 industries. Launched in February, the website allows residents to stay connected with...
Summit Daily News
Guest Column| Doug Trieste: Throttling the e-bike conundrum
There is a lot of debate, anger and misunderstanding regarding various types of electric bikes, their usage, where they are allowed, etc. Some people would like to see them go away altogether, and others cherish them and see them as life altering. We are just scratching the surface on this...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Tourism Office appoints new Chief Marketing Officer
Christine Nicholson will be joining the Breckenridge Tourism Office as its new chief marketing officer. Nicholson is not unfamiliar with the company’s operations. From 2015 to 2017, she served on its board of directors. She also worked within multiple Breckenridge-based marketing positions in the past, according to the news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Board of Education unanimously passes resolution for LGBTQ+ representation
The Summit School District Board of Education reaffirmed its commitment to representing historically marginalized communities and sent a message to the Colorado State Board of Education at its Thursday meeting. The board members unanimously passed a resolution that included its equity policy,= — named “Just and Equitable Education,” which was...
Summit Daily News
Following Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate uptick last week, case count declines again
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence dropped slightly in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 80 cases per 100,000 people, down from 84 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Wednesday, Oct. 5, the county totaled 25 new cases. In...
Comments / 0