Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Bobby Timms
Sergeant Major (Ret.) Bobby Timms, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Bobby was born August 13, 1932, in Rome, GA to the late R.W. Timms and Viola Callahan Timms. He is also preceded in death by three sisters; one brother; and grandson Corey Cavanaugh.
clarksvillenow.com
Willetta Zimmerman
Willetta F. Zimmerman, age 96, of Clarksville, TN passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born February 24, 1926, in Jefferson County, OH to the late Shelton and Myrtle Criswell. Willetta was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Zimmerman in 2005; five brothers and five sisters. She is...
clarksvillenow.com
James Russell Anderson
James Russell Anderson, age 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on November 26, 1958, in Baltimore, MD to the late Willie Delbert Anderson, Sr. and Fannie Mae Anderson. James loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed celebrating life with his friends and family.
clarksvillenow.com
Betty Bell
Betty Charlene Bell, 85, of Clarksville, TN passed away October 4, 2022. She was born on May 1, 1937, in Winfield, KS.; daughter of the late Richard Miller and Betty Bailey. Charlene was a retired music and choir educator for over 20 years. She was a member of Dover First Christian Church and multiple other United Methodist Churches in the Clarksville, TN area. Charlene served as lead choir director at numerous Churches throughout the years. Charlene most recently spent her time leading the songs at Uffelman Estates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Beverly King
Funeral services for Beverly McGehee King, age 80, of Chapmansboro, TN, will be Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home with Charles Roney officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Mallory Cemetery in Chapmansboro, TN.
clarksvillenow.com
Evelyn Louise Raleigh
Evelyn Louise Raleigh, age 82, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2022, at NHC of Sparta. Evelyn was born in Lumberton, NC to the late Jeremiah Jacobs and Rebecca Jacobs. She is also preceded in death by her son, James W. Jacobs. Mrs. Raleigh is survived by her...
clarksvillenow.com
Lisa Richardson-Smith
Lisa Rochelle Richardson-Smith was born on March 8, 1962, to Percy Richardson and Gloria Brown Richardson in Glendale, California. Her parents preceded her in death. She received her education in the Los Angeles County, CA school system and graduated from Pasadena High School with the Class of 1980. She also attended Pasadena City College. She moved to Clarksville, TN on January 21, 2006. She was employed with Electrolux as an assembly line worker. Lisa united in holy matrimony with Anthony Smith on June 19, 2021. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her most joyous moments were spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her stories and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. All who knew and loved her will sorely miss her presence and laughter.
clarksvillenow.com
Ted Ray Morrison
Ted Ray Morrison, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. Ted was born November 20, 1952, in Montgomery County, TN to the late E.F and Ida Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Sites Morrison; sons, Ted Morrison JR...
RELATED PEOPLE
clarksvillenow.com
Daniel ‘Danny’ Hawk
Daniel “Danny” Paul Hawk, age 67, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away on October 7, 2022. Danny was born on August 9, 1955, in Farmington, MO, to Paul and Shirley Hawk who preceded him in death. He enjoyed the movies, going to the library, bird watching, and puzzles.
clarksvillenow.com
Don Scott, who brought Don’s Donuts to Clarksville, dies at 90
Donald “Don” B. Scott, age 90, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. Don dedicated his life to God many years ago and was a dedicated member of Crossview Christian Church in Waynesville. In addition, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. In his early years, he owned and operated the Town Square Restaurant in Waynesville, where he met his wife, Wanda. Together, they started a small donut shop in Springboro called Don’s Donuts, which they operated for several years. In the following years, they sold their Springboro donut shop and moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, where they owned and operated another donut shop for the next 25 years, from 1981 until 2006. Ultimately, due to Don’s close connection to his family, they moved back home to Ohio.
clarksvillenow.com
2Rivers Painters Society to hold exhibition in Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 2Rivers Society of Painters in Clarksville will have an exhibition at the Nashville Public Library Green Hills Branch during the month of October. Five of the 10 members of this organization are in the Tennessee Watercolor Society and will be showing watercolors. They are all...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Defiance to host guest speaker on ‘Importance of Oral Histories’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host guest speaker Jason McGowan as he presents “The Importance of Oral Histories” at 11 a.m. Saturday. McGowan is a research associate with Middle Tennessee State University’s Albert Gore Research Center. At the event, he will explain why oral histories are so important for historians to understand past events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Oktoberfest Beer Party, Biketoberfest, plus free concert and movie
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s an Oktoberfest weekend, and this one involves a brewery, a winery and a whole other partner festival event. Star Spangled Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest Beer Party: Live German polka music from Beatrice and Derrol, dancing, beer-stein-holding contests, and axe-throwing will all be on tap. Family-friendly with things for the kids to do, including an Alpine horn-blowing contest. This Star-Spangled Brewing event is being held at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane, from 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults, kids free. VIP tickets $35 on Square.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU to host Maynard Family Naming Celebration on Oct. 14
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Maynard Family Naming Celebration at 10 a.m. at Fortera Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14. “The Austin Peay community is excited to honor Joe and Cathi Maynard for their transformative gift made to the APSU Department of Athletics,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Their recent $15 million pledge is the largest single gift in University history, and we are proud that the Joe and Cathi Maynard Family Athletics Complex will commemorate the generous commitment this family has made to our campus community.”
clarksvillenow.com
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
clarksvillenow.com
2 charged with first-degree murder in 2017 Mitchell Street shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two men were charged this week with first-degree murder in a 2017 shooting death on Mitchell Street. On the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2017, Clarksville Police responded to 201 Mitchell St. and found 28-year-old Rayquan Hudson had been shot and was lying on the front porch, according to CPD spokesman Scott Beaubien. He died from his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
Rossview knocks off Clarksville High to win district girls soccer championship
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview girls’ soccer (13-2-1) traveled to Clarksville High (6-10-1) as the rivals competed for the District 13-A Championship on Wednesday. This was the second meeting between the Lady Hawks and Wildcats during the 2022-23 season. Rossview came away victorious during the first matchup...
clarksvillenow.com
Northwest gives up 49 points in loss to Nashville Christian, ahead of big game against Kenwood High
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Northwest High (2-6) hosted Nashville Christian (5-2) for Thursday night football underneath the lights Thursday night. The Vikings and Eagles seemed as though they were in for a competitive night of football, but Nashville Christian found ways to separate themselves from their opponent. Nashville Christian won 49-19.
clarksvillenow.com
Woman in stable condition after being hit walking across Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 52-year-old woman, Lavinia Meriwether, was in stable condition this morning after being hit by a pickup truck hauling a trailer full of pumpkins Wednesday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:17 p.m., Meriwether was trying to cross Wilma near Exit 4 in...
clarksvillenow.com
Animal Care and Control partners with Wyatt Johnson Subaru, hosts annual adoption event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is once again partnering with Wyatt Johnson Subaru as part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, donating $100 to the shelter for each dog adopted through October with a limit of $3,100. MCACC will be open for adoptions from 10...
Comments / 0