Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Reader photos: Fall makes its way through Summit County

To celebrate the fall season, the Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photos Gallery. Submissions were accepted starting Sept. 28 and they will continue to be collected through Oct. 31. These are just a handful of the nearly 250 images submitted so far.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail creates fund for donations to Booth Heights site acquisition, preservation

VAIL — One day after Vail Resorts rejected a $12 million offer for the East Vail parcel — also known as Booth Heights — the Vail Town Council created, via a resolution, a fund for the public to be able to contribute funds to assist with costs associated with the town’s acquisition, preservation and protection of the site.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

This has been Colorado’s deadliest year for recreation-related drownings

More people have died on Colorado waters so far in 2022 than ever before, according to numbers compiled by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The majority of these recreation-related deaths, 34, took place on lakes, rivers and reservoirs, while two of the victims were camping when they were swept away by a flash flood in the Roosevelt National Forest.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Vail changes parking rate structure, pass prices ahead of ski season

VAIL — With packed parking lots, cars lining the frontage roads as well as safety concerns and sustainability goals to consider, the Vail Town Council this week approved changes to its parking rates and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season. “Parking is not easy,” said Greg Hall, the...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado gear merchants find untapped promise — and profit — in secondhand stuff

ASPEN — Steve Skadron, the three-term Aspen mayor who now serves as dean for Colorado Mountain College’s campuses in Aspen and Carbondale, has spent several years working on a plan to train Colorado Mountain College students on small-scale manufacturing and sewing, local and regional sourcing of materials, entrepreneurship and the principles of a circular economy that reuses materials and products for as long as possible. His dream is to see local manufacturing outposts across the Western Slope where gear can be repaired or recycled for a second user.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Three candidates running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8

Incumbent Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), and Anthony Delgado (L) are running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8. Young was elected treasurer in 2018 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 50 from 2011 to 2019. Young’s professional experience includes working as an instructor at Heath Junior High in Greeley, an information architect for a web design firm, and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, Denver. Young’s campaign website emphasized his experience as treasurer, stating Young “identified funding that was used to make $2.4 billion in infrastructure improvements” and “set-up a new, $250 million small business loan program to help Colorado grow and recover into a strong economy.”
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

U.S. ski team announces final domestic calendar, including March return to Aspen

ASPEN — The countdown is officially on for World Cup skiing’s return to Aspen. U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Tuesday announced the final U.S. World Cup schedule, a lineup that includes the Aspen World Cup from March 3-5 on Aspen Mountain. Those races will include two men’s downhills (March 3 and 4) and a men’s super-G (March 5). March 1 and 2 are scheduled downhill training days.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Coroner’s Ball returns to support survivor services in Summit County

The Coroner’s Ball will welcome community members on Saturday to an event fit for a Ghouls & Goblins’ Night Out. This weekend will be the first time that the Coroner’s Ball will be held since 2019, and event organizer Gail Marshall — who manages special projects for Survivor Support Services — said that she hopes Summit County residents come out to support the program.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Preschool fundraiser to make laughs with comedian Sam Adams

Summit County Preschool is ready to make you laugh. The nonprofit’s annual fundraiser returns this week with Denver-based Sam Adams to perform stand-up comedy as guests enjoy food, drinks and more. Preschool Executive Director Jennifer Tarrant wanted to refresh the event by decorating it like a comedy club and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Tourism Office appoints new Chief Marketing Officer

Christine Nicholson will be joining the Breckenridge Tourism Office as its new chief marketing officer. Nicholson is not unfamiliar with the company’s operations. From 2015 to 2017, she served on its board of directors. She also worked within multiple Breckenridge-based marketing positions in the past, according to the news release.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Discover what Summit has to offer with Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, local history and more

Denver’s Great American Beer Festival is happening Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, and the best breweries around are waiting to hear how their craft creations will measure up. In the meantime, folks are having their own samples either at the festival or the various off-site parties, tap takeovers and other related celebrations.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Guest Column| Doug Trieste: Throttling the e-bike conundrum

There is a lot of debate, anger and misunderstanding regarding various types of electric bikes, their usage, where they are allowed, etc. Some people would like to see them go away altogether, and others cherish them and see them as life altering. We are just scratching the surface on this...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 9

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Boots, 7 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male. Ceedee, 11 months, domestic...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

