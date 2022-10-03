Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Following Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate uptick last week, case count declines again
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence dropped slightly in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 80 cases per 100,000 people, down from 84 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Wednesday, Oct. 5, the county totaled 25 new cases. In...
Summit Daily News
Reader photos: Fall makes its way through Summit County
To celebrate the fall season, the Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photos Gallery. Submissions were accepted starting Sept. 28 and they will continue to be collected through Oct. 31. These are just a handful of the nearly 250 images submitted so far.
Summit Daily News
Vail creates fund for donations to Booth Heights site acquisition, preservation
VAIL — One day after Vail Resorts rejected a $12 million offer for the East Vail parcel — also known as Booth Heights — the Vail Town Council created, via a resolution, a fund for the public to be able to contribute funds to assist with costs associated with the town’s acquisition, preservation and protection of the site.
Summit Daily News
This has been Colorado’s deadliest year for recreation-related drownings
More people have died on Colorado waters so far in 2022 than ever before, according to numbers compiled by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The majority of these recreation-related deaths, 34, took place on lakes, rivers and reservoirs, while two of the victims were camping when they were swept away by a flash flood in the Roosevelt National Forest.
Summit Daily News
Vail changes parking rate structure, pass prices ahead of ski season
VAIL — With packed parking lots, cars lining the frontage roads as well as safety concerns and sustainability goals to consider, the Vail Town Council this week approved changes to its parking rates and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season. “Parking is not easy,” said Greg Hall, the...
Summit Daily News
Colorado gear merchants find untapped promise — and profit — in secondhand stuff
ASPEN — Steve Skadron, the three-term Aspen mayor who now serves as dean for Colorado Mountain College’s campuses in Aspen and Carbondale, has spent several years working on a plan to train Colorado Mountain College students on small-scale manufacturing and sewing, local and regional sourcing of materials, entrepreneurship and the principles of a circular economy that reuses materials and products for as long as possible. His dream is to see local manufacturing outposts across the Western Slope where gear can be repaired or recycled for a second user.
Summit Daily News
Three candidates running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8
Incumbent Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), and Anthony Delgado (L) are running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8. Young was elected treasurer in 2018 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 50 from 2011 to 2019. Young’s professional experience includes working as an instructor at Heath Junior High in Greeley, an information architect for a web design firm, and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, Denver. Young’s campaign website emphasized his experience as treasurer, stating Young “identified funding that was used to make $2.4 billion in infrastructure improvements” and “set-up a new, $250 million small business loan program to help Colorado grow and recover into a strong economy.”
Summit Daily News
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
Summit Daily News
A Crested Butte couple just wanted better backpacking coffee. They made something so good NASA came calling.
CRESTED BUTTE — There’s a sticker on the industrial freeze-drying machine at the First Ascent coffee roaster in Crested Butte. It’s from a group promoting the diversity of Colorado’s startup businesses, describing the state’s agriculture to rocket science business breadth with the words “Farm to Spaceship.”
Summit Daily News
U.S. ski team announces final domestic calendar, including March return to Aspen
ASPEN — The countdown is officially on for World Cup skiing’s return to Aspen. U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Tuesday announced the final U.S. World Cup schedule, a lineup that includes the Aspen World Cup from March 3-5 on Aspen Mountain. Those races will include two men’s downhills (March 3 and 4) and a men’s super-G (March 5). March 1 and 2 are scheduled downhill training days.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Susan Knopf: Independent legislature theory — a storm ahead
Remember Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz? In Kansas, like in Colorado, you have to watch the sky for the weather that’s coming. Here in Colorado being in the wrong place at the wrong time can kill you. I can remember being on the top of Loveland Pass, on...
Summit Daily News
Coroner’s Ball returns to support survivor services in Summit County
The Coroner’s Ball will welcome community members on Saturday to an event fit for a Ghouls & Goblins’ Night Out. This weekend will be the first time that the Coroner’s Ball will be held since 2019, and event organizer Gail Marshall — who manages special projects for Survivor Support Services — said that she hopes Summit County residents come out to support the program.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Preschool fundraiser to make laughs with comedian Sam Adams
Summit County Preschool is ready to make you laugh. The nonprofit’s annual fundraiser returns this week with Denver-based Sam Adams to perform stand-up comedy as guests enjoy food, drinks and more. Preschool Executive Director Jennifer Tarrant wanted to refresh the event by decorating it like a comedy club and...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Tourism Office appoints new Chief Marketing Officer
Christine Nicholson will be joining the Breckenridge Tourism Office as its new chief marketing officer. Nicholson is not unfamiliar with the company’s operations. From 2015 to 2017, she served on its board of directors. She also worked within multiple Breckenridge-based marketing positions in the past, according to the news release.
Summit Daily News
Discover what Summit has to offer with Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, local history and more
Denver’s Great American Beer Festival is happening Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, and the best breweries around are waiting to hear how their craft creations will measure up. In the meantime, folks are having their own samples either at the festival or the various off-site parties, tap takeovers and other related celebrations.
Summit Daily News
Guest Column| Doug Trieste: Throttling the e-bike conundrum
There is a lot of debate, anger and misunderstanding regarding various types of electric bikes, their usage, where they are allowed, etc. Some people would like to see them go away altogether, and others cherish them and see them as life altering. We are just scratching the surface on this...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 9
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Boots, 7 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male. Ceedee, 11 months, domestic...
